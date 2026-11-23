In Arjun Vaidya's Mumbai, groceries arrive in 10 minutes, an AC technician is a tap away and family is a phone call away. For years, that was his case for why India offered the best quality of life. Then both his daughters came down with croup, and his nine-month-old needed a nebuliser.

“She can't tell you where it hurts. She can only cough,” Vaidya wrote on Instagram. “Again. And again. All night.”

That same week, he said, his father, who had undergone bypass surgery and had four stents, struggled to breathe as fluid built up in his lungs. The family rushed him to the emergency room, where doctors stabilised him. His baby was doing better by the time he wrote the post.

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Vaidya, the Mumbai-based co-founder of V3 Ventures and founder of the Ayurveda brand Dr. Vaidya's, grew up with asthma in the city. He kept an inhaler in his schoolbag and carried his own blanket to school camp because dust set off his symptoms. While other children played cricket and football, he played golf and squash.

Even with those memories, he said, he had dismissed complaints about the air quality index as something rich people posted from rooms with three purifiers running. “I was wrong,” he wrote. He thought of the child selling flowers at a traffic signal and the police officer spending a 12-hour shift breathing the same air.

A post on X from a Delhi author also struck him differently. The man had written that he was proud his daughter had settled in Helsinki, where she could breathe cleaner air. A year earlier, Vaidya said, he would have rolled his eyes. This time, he understood.

Vaidya has spent years urging friends abroad to return to India. He still loves the life he has built in Mumbai. But the question he put to his Instagram followers was one he had never seriously asked himself. “Would you trade the help, the family and the 10-minute deliveries for clean air?” And if you would stay, he asked, what are we doing to make sure nobody has to make that choice?.

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