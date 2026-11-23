Tata Steel Ltd. will acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, or a 26.38% stake, in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. for Rs 15,510 crore, according to deal terms announced by the companies in an exchange filing on Monday.

NDTV Profit had earlier reported that Apollo Pipes may announce a preferential issue, wherein Tata Steel was likely to buy its existing promoter stake of up to 28%.

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The acquisition will be carried out in three tranches at a price of Rs 2,301.40 per share, as per the filing. Following the transaction, Tata Steel will become a significant shareholder in APL Apollo Tubes, India's largest structural steel tube manufacturer.

As part of the transaction, Tata Steel will also launch an open offer to acquire additional shares from public shareholders, in accordance with takeover regulations. The deal marks a major step in Tata Steel's strategy to strengthen its downstream steel products portfolio and deepen its presence in value-added construction and infrastructure segments.

The proposed acquisition comes after APL Apollo Tubes had announced the acquisition of Tata Steel's colour-coated sheets and steel tubes business. The latest transaction further expands the strategic relationship between the two companies and could reshape ownership at APL Apollo Tubes.

"The board considered and approved the transfer of the business of manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at and from the steel tubes manufacturing facilities of the company at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad, in each case, including products manufactured directly by the company or through contract manufacturing arrangements, and certain cold rolling and surface coated steel product facilities at Khopoli, together with all related plants, facilities, operations and activities ancillary or incidental thereto (‘Tubes Business') of the Company to APL Apollo Tubes Limited (‘APL Apollo')," the filing said.

The share purchase, valued at Rs 15,510 crore, implies a price of Rs 2,301.40 per share for the 7.4 crore shares being acquired. Upon completion of all tranches and regulatory approvals, Tata Steel is expected to hold 26.38% of APL Apollo Tubes.

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