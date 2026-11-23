Wall Street is coalescing around one of the bond market's favorite ways to bet that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with its vow to tame inflation, even as slumping stocks darken the economic outlook.

Strategists at Bank of America Corp., BMO Capital Markets and JPMorgan Chase & Co. remain steadfast in their backing of so-called curve-flattening trades, wagering that short-term Treasuries will underperform longer maturities. The idea is that continued Fed interest-rate hikes will lift short-dated yields, while the resulting drag on growth and inflation eventually pulls down longer-term borrowing costs.

The recommendations - which hinge on the Fed staying hawkish - stand out as the unraveling AI trade pushes the S&P 500 Index into a correction. The calls underscore strategists' conviction that Chairman Kevin Warsh's Fed will do whatever it takes to tackle inflation, which has stayed above officials' 2% target for more than five years, even at the cost of slower growth.

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"The flattener really works when you have a central bank that is serious about hiking and acknowledges that it has to hike and that there will be some growth impact from that," said Mark Cabana, head of US interest-rate strategy at Bank of America. "Those growth concerns will find their way into the highest-yielding safe asset, and that's where the long end can perform well."

As last week showed, the trade is increasingly tricky to time given all the questions around the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, equities and the path of monetary policy. On Friday, sinking stocks fueled haven buying, in particular of two-year Treasuries, that drove the curve steeper.

Traders pared bets on Fed hikes as stocks slid. They're now anticipating fewer than three quarter-point increases, with the next move fully priced for January, followed by another potentially as soon as March - before cuts begin in 2028. That reflects expectations for a briefer tightening cycle than was previously anticipated.

Still, strategists see limited room for the Fed to completely relent in its inflation fight, meaning concerns about the economy are more likely to show up in lower longer-term yields. On Friday, as stocks tumbled, officials reaffirmed the view that rate hikes are needed.

Bank of America's Cabana, for one, recommends the flattener through two- and 30-year Treasuries. He sees the move being driven largely by higher short-term yields. JPMorgan's approach is to sell two-year notes against five-year debt, while BMO prefers two- against 10-year notes, which it argues may benefit more from haven demand as risk assets falter.

This year, investors have been whipsawed by an oil shock that has fanned inflation concerns, an AI-driven investment and debt-issuance boom and shifting expectations for Fed policy. Those forces have already produced substantial flattening. Two-year yields have jumped almost 120 basis points this year, compared with nearly 80 basis points for 10-year yields, narrowing the gap between them by around 40 basis points. "The curve is telling us that the monetary policy is getting tighter," said Ed Al-Hussainy, a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, who remains positioned for further flattening. "I don't think it's done yet, but I think the velocity with which the curves are flattening is going to be a lot lower." 'Hard to Imagine' However, there's another camp that sees steepening as the new direction amid the turmoil in stocks. At TCW Group, Jamie Patton's portfolios are positioned long duration, concentrated on short- and medium-dated debt, and she's been using recent selloffs to add on. "It's increasingly hard to imagine the Fed aggressively raising rates into a market that's already under this much stress," said Patton, the firm's co-head of global rates. Still, if the Fed does tighten further, history suggests the flattener trade may still have room to run. Since the 1980s, the gap between two- and 10-year yields has narrowed by about 25 basis points on average in the six months following the Fed's first rate increase and 47 basis points over a 12-month period. Since the Fed hiked in September, the 2- to 10-year yield gap has increased by about 1 basis point, to roughly 29 basis points. Arif Husain, head of global fixed income at T. Rowe Price, is leaning into the flattener. ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 23 He expects it will reach the point where the curve inverts next year, meaning shorter-term yields will be above those on longer maturities. Conversations with business contacts have convinced him that price pressures have become more entrenched, and may require the Fed to be more aggressive. Such an upside-down curve is an important signal for investors, because it has preceded the last eight recessions going back to the 1960s. To be sure, an episode between 2022 and 2024 proved to be a false alarm. Barclays Plc expects the Fed won't be able to keep policy tight for long following further hikes. Strategists Anshul Pradhan, Demi Hu and Samuel Earl recommended earlier this month that clients position for the market to price in rate cuts in the year after June.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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