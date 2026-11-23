US President Donald Trump has warned that he could order military strikes against Iran after the New Year if the two countries fail to reach an agreement, dismissing the ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran as meaningless.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump accused Iranian negotiators of deliberately delaying progress while continuing to escalate tensions since the US elections.

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"They're more aggressive now than before the election," he said, describing Iranian officials as "professional tap dancers". "They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it's all b------," he added.

The remarks come amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Trump also predicted that exchanges of strikes between American and Iranian forces would continue.

The US president challenged Tehran to test the naval blockade, warning that Iran would face severe consequences if its forces attempted to breach it.

"I hope they do, they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy," he said, referring to the possibility of Iranian forces challenging the blockade.

The tensions have also intensified following reports of fresh Iranian attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's naval forces said two tankers had caught fire after hitting mines east of the strait, while the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it was investigating a reported incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the Joint Maritime Information Centre, seven tankers have been hit in the Strait of Hormuz since November 16, adding to concerns over maritime security in the region.

The conflict has also affected neighbouring countries. Bahrain reported that two people were injured after an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Jordan condemned the strikes.

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Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the window for diplomacy remained open, although Tehran was prepared for different scenarios.

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