Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's upcoming family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya is just a few days away from its grand theatrical release. Ahead of its arrival in theatres, director Sooraj Barjatya hosted an early screening. Anupam Kher, who is also part of the film, watched it alongside his mother, Dulari Kher.

After watching Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Anupam posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) to share his mother's reaction.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In the video, she appeared extremely happy and gave the film a perfect 100 out of 100. Anupam Kher revealed that his mother laughed at times and cried at others during the screening. He also shared that she hugged Sooraj Barjatya three or four times after the film ended.

In his post, the actor wrote, “I just got out of the theatre after watching ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya' with Mom. And Mom has given the film a perfect 100 out of 100! Now, when Mom gives 100 out of 100, she means… 100 out of 100!”

Anupam then revealed that his mother repeatedly made a gesture with her hand to express how much she loved the film and said “Absolutely wonderful!”

He added, “Watch Mom's review in this video. It's all written on her face. I thought the film was amazing too. I'll talk about that tomorrow. Today, listen to Mom first! Glory to the Mother Goddess!”

At the end of the video, Sooraj Barjatya thanked Anupam Kher for bringing his mother to the screening. Responding to the director, the actor said that it was necessary because Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a family entertainer.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Pralay: Cast, Director, Story, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

All About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Made under the direction of Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem and Sharvari as Purva. The romantic family drama revolves around a couple whose relationship faces challenges after marriage.

Prem and Purva fall in love and dream of building a life together. Their plans hit a roadblock when Purva finds it difficult to leave behind her family, which comprises six women. To find a solution, Prem decides to move with his family into Purva's home.

Bringing the two families under one roof, proves challenging. Their differences, constant arguments and blame games begin to affect Prem and Purva's relationship, leading to further complications in their married life.

The family entertainer also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar and several others.

Produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9.

Also Read: Apple Maps Gives A Peek Into SS Rajamouli's Elaborate Varanasi Film Sets





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.