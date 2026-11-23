Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, who was earlier married to social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila, recently posted an emotional video after staying away from social media for a long time. He spoke about the personal and work related losses he has faced in recent years.

Calling himself a “loser,” Zorawar said he had stepped back from the public eye because he was not doing well mentally and did not feel ready to face the camera.

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He also gave viewers a closer look at what he was going through. Zorawar spoke about losing his marriage, corporate job and the house he had built for himself. He said the long and difficult phase has also affected his self respect, confidence and the way he saw himself.

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On Instagram, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia said, “I am confessing that I am a loser. In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others.”

He added, “While I lost all this, I lost a few other things as well. I lost the old version of me. I lost the feeling of feeling sorry about myself. I lost in the process to not give up on myself. Four, six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom. I lost the confidence as well. I lost the ink in my pen while journaling. I lost the kgs in my body when I took care of myself. And I'm trying to lose this feeling of losing.”

Zorawar shared that he never liked when people called him a loser, especially during his school days and childhood. As he grew older, he realised that trying to escape the label only made it stay in his mind. He has now decided to accept the word.

Even though he feels he has lost many things in life, Zorawar still believes in his abilities and wants to work towards his dreams. He said he will keep facing life's challenges and keep trying until he becomes a better version of himself. Zorawar also spoke about achieving his goals one day and enjoying a peaceful life after all his struggles.

The content creator shared that he wanted to share a message with people who are around 40 and feel that nothing is going right in their lives. He encouraged them not to give up and to take things one day at a time. He shared that the past few years were filled with ups and downs for him.

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Zorawar advised them to be patient and treat themselves with kindness. The content creator believes that life can improve even after reaching a very low point.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for several years. After six years of marriage, they announced separation in June 2023.

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