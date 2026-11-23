Winter often brings flight delays and cancellations, particularly when dense fog, smog or poor visibility disrupts airport operations. Such disruptions can leave passengers dealing with last-minute changes to their travel plans.

However, passengers may be entitled to a refund, an alternative flight or other assistance, depending on the circumstances of the cancellation and the applicable airline and aviation rules.

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Compensation For Delayed Or Cancelled Flights:

Scenario Compensation If airline expects cancellation of flight Airline to inform and arrange alternate flight at least two weeks in advance If airline cancels a flight in less than two weeks before and up to 24 hrs of booked flight Airline to arrange alternate flights within 2 hours of original departure or refund the ticket. If airline cancels a flight in less than 24 hrs of booked flight Airlines to refund the air ticket and provide compensation as follows: Less than 1 hour: One-way fare + fuel charge, up to Rs 5,000.

1 to 2 hours: One-way fare + fuel charge, up to Rs 7,500.

More than 2 hours: One-way fare + fuel charge, up to Rs 10,000.



What If You Are Denied Boarding?

If the airline overbooks a flight: The airline must ask passengers to volunteer to give up their seats in exchange for benefits.

If a passenger is denied boarding despite having a confirmed booking:

Alternative flight within 1 hour: No compensation is payable.

Alternative flight within 24 hours: Compensation of 200% of the one-way fare plus fuel charge, up to Rs 10,000.

Alternative flight after 24 hours: Compensation of 400% of the one-way fare plus fuel charge, up to Rs 20,000.

If the passenger does not choose an alternative flight: Full ticket refund plus compensation up to Rs 20,000.

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