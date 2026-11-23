The Indian Information Technology (IT) sector is reaping the fruit of investors moving out of AI-linked stocks globally after concerns regarding valuations resurfaced and Nvidia's plunge soured sentiment.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. led the rally and surged up to 5.29% to a high of Rs 2,501.90, followed by other big players like Tech Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. among others.

The IT index rose as much as 3.2% in the initial hour of trade, and by 11 a.m. pared some gains to trade 2.38% higher at 32,057.90.

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Holes In The Global AI Trade

October 29 seemed like any other day on Wall Street till it wasn't. An international spy-affair saga involving Jensen Huang dropped suddenly and Nvidia, the largest company in the world at that time, was in a tizzy.

Three weeks later, shares of semiconductor giants and chip manufacturers have seen a deep erosion, dragging Wall Street's tech-mapper Nasdaq Composite Index into the correction territory. On Friday, all three indices settled in the red, with Nasdaq down over 5%, S&P 500 down nearly 4%, and Dow Jones down 2%.

The Nasdaq index has fallen 13.6% or over 3,500 points since October 29, 2026, when the news of Jensen Huang's "close relationship" with Alice Huang first broke. However, there is more than just the Nvidia CEO's love scandals that have strained the AI trade.

The de-rating of companies tied to the AI infrastructure theme had begun much before this, Goldman Sachs pointed out in a research report. Notably, these companies had been the biggest market beneficiaries in the first half of 2026.

Anthropic IPO

Anthropic raised its offering amount a day prior to going public, even as sentiments mellowed around AI-related stocks. The shares of the Claude chatbot maker made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday after they opened at $111.50, up 34% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $83.

However, the stock was quick to tumble and fell 10% on Friday, extending their decline following a record-breaking Nasdaq debut. Analysts have offered a mixed assessment of Anthropic's prospects following its blockbuster listing, highlighting both its long-term potential and the risks associated with its valuation.

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