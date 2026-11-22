Actor Arjun Bijlani on Sunday responded to the social media backlash over his remarks about his wife, Neha Bijlani, asking critics to 'find someone else on the net to comment on'. The Naagin actor took to X to clarify his comments on the reality show, saying the conversation was about food habits and not body shaming.

"We spoke about food habits. I wasn't body shaming her. You will look at everything from a negative lens," he wrote.

He further explained that discussing his wife's health and food habits was an expression of love and concern. "Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love, not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me. That's why we have been together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki aapki marzi," he added.

Bijlani was responding to a social media user who criticised him for allegedly body-shaming his wife on national television. The comment read, "Body shaming your wife on national television and using words like charna isn't fun. If she did the same with you it wouldn't have been fun then."

Earlier on Sunday, the actor had also shared a post on X, asking people not to read too much into the incident. "It's a fun show. Pati Patni Aur Panga 2. Let's just keep it at that. Don't analyse too much,” he wrote.

The controversy erupted after a clip from a recent episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 went viral on social media. In the clip, Bijlani is seen complaining about his wife Neha's food habits, while she appears visibly upset and emotional. The video triggered criticism from several social media users.

Bijlani's comments on his wife's eating habits drew considerable criticism from social media users. Several people pointed out that calling the remarks a joke did not take away from the sexism behind them, while others questioned the humour behind “wife jokes” in 2026, saying they were no longer funny.

Arjun and Neha Bijlani are among the participating couples on Colors TV's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. Other celebrity couples on the show include Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, and Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi, among others.

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