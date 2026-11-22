India's engineering exports rose 36% year-on-year to $12.74 billion in October, driven by stronger shipments to the US and increased overseas demand for iron and steel, copper, electrical machinery and automobiles, according to EEPC India. The growth was also supported by a favourable base effect.

Engineering exports were valued at $9.37 billion in October last year, with shipments maintaining year-on-year growth in every month of the current fiscal so far.

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The US remained the largest market for Indian engineering goods, with exports climbing 62% to an estimated $2.26 billion in October, from $1.39 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Exports to other major markets also recorded strong gains. Shipments to the UK rose 46.3% to $499 million, while exports to China increased 88.9% to $479 million. Deliveries to Germany grew 33.5% to $452.3 million.

Among other destinations, exports to Malaysia more than doubled, rising 148.8%, while shipments to Mexico, Singapore and South Korea increased 82.4%, 42.3% and 38%, respectively.

"The export performance in October this year is a result of a broad-based increase across regions and panels. Most of the growth is concentrated in metals, electrical machinery and ships, and in a few large markets led by the US," EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said.

Northeast Asia, ASEAN and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing destinations, he added. Engineering goods accounted for 25.8% of India's merchandise exports in October, with 31 of the 34 product segments recording growth.

Lead, zinc and office equipment were the only categories to contract, while all regions except the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) registered an increase in shipments.

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Exports to Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Thailand and Spain declined in October. Shipments to Saudi Arabia fell 18% on lower copper and aluminium exports, and remained 14.4% lower on a cumulative basis.

The UAE was the only other top 25 market to record a cumulative decline, falling 1.9%, as lower shipments of ships and motor vehicles offset gains in electrical machinery and aircraft parts.

Exports to Vietnam and Thailand declined on lower iron and steel, aluminium and zinc shipments, though both remained positive in cumulative terms.

On a cumulative basis, engineering exports during April-October 2026-27 rose 22% to $83.62 billion from $68.54 billion a year earlier. The segment's share in total merchandise exports stood at 27.1%, unchanged from the year-ago period.

North America accounted for the largest share of engineering exports at 21%, followed by the EU (16%), WANA (12%), ASEAN (11%) and Northeast Asia (10%).The US was the top market during April-October, with exports of $14.4 billion, up 26.1%.

"Going forward, India must convert its engineering-trade footprint into a resilient, higher-value and export-led manufacturing ecosystem by reducing import dependence, diversifying suppliers, and addressing frictions such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, protectionism and logistics disruptions," Chadha said.

The WTO has raised its 2026 forecast for world merchandise trade-volume growth to 3.9% and expects 4.1% in 2027, while UNCTAD estimates global goods trade at $13.7 trillion in the first half of 2026, up 12.5% year-on-year.

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