Liverpool will host Manchester United in their Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 11 fixture at Anfield on Sunday, November 22. The contest is set to be a major test for both sides, with Manchester United preparing for their first match under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool, managed by Andoni Iraola, are fourth in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 10 matches.

The Reds head into the contest after registering a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in their previous league outing. Manchester United, meanwhile, are 18th with eight points from 10 matches.

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The visitors are looking to turn their season around after drawing 4-4 against Aston Villa before the international break.

Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Manchester United following the departure of Michael Carrick. The Argentine will face a difficult first assignment, with United travelling to Anfield to take on their fierce rivals.

Liverpool will also be keen to improve their home form and make the most of the occasion.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match Date And Time

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Venue

The match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Where To Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Telecast In India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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