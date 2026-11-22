Television actor Eisha Singh has broken her silence over her split from Avinash Mishra, days after the latter appeared to confirm their breakup and asked people to respect everyone's privacy.

The two had grown close on Bigg Boss 18 and later made their relationship public after appearing together on the show Dhamal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2.

Avinash Asks For Privacy

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A few days ago, Avinash shared a note on his Instagram story urging people to put the matter behind them and move on. He said the past few weeks had been difficult for many, and asked media pages to respect everyone's privacy.

Relationships, he wrote, are personal and not a source of public entertainment, and not everything should be about views and engagement. He asked that people be allowed to live in peace.

Eisha Hits Back

Eisha responded with an Instagram story of her own. Without naming anyone, she appeared to take aim at Avinash's note.

"My decision to stay silent and protect my peace should never be mistaken for an inability to speak up when needed," she wrote. She questioned how someone who preaches that relationships are personal could turn things into a joke and serve them up as entertainment.

She also issued a warning. "Please don't push me to a point where I have to put out every single proof with proper names, irrespective of the consequences," she wrote.

Eisha said she had made the mistake of trusting someone who "eventually stabbed me in the back". She signed off with a dig: since moving on seems to come so easily to some people, she would try it too.

Viral Voice Note

Speculation that Avinash cheated on Eisha grew after a voice note, allegedly featuring her mother, surfaced online. The authenticity of the audio has not been confirmed.

In the clip, the woman says the family agreed to the open their relationship only after Avinash gave his consent, and that no mother would otherwise have sent her daughter to speak about it on such a platform. She adds that she would have stood by him if anything had been said against him, as he was about to become part of the family, but that there was no point now in spreading what had happened, including the cheating.

She also says people did not know the pain her daughter went through, or how the family tried to help her stay calm, and that only parents and family stand by a daughter in such times.

Avinash has not directly addressed the cheating claims.

READ | Avinash Mishra Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Eisha Singh: 'Let's Allow People To Live In Peace'

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