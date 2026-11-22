Most Gulf ‌equity markets tumbled during early trade on Sunday, November 22 following continuing attacks ⁠in the ⁠Middle East that weighed on investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) slipped 1.7%, pressured by ⁠a 2% dropin Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.8% slide in Saudi National Bank, the country's largest lender by assets⁠, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatari stock market fell 1.5% with nearly all of its constituent shares in ⁠red, including Qatar Islamic Bank, down 1.3%. Bahrain's market dropped 0.4%.

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Gulf stocks declined after Iran claimed that its air defence forces hit an American F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, possibly forcing the aircraft to abandon its mission and make an emergency landing, according to state-owned Tasnim news agency.

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The United States military, however declined the claim, calling Tehran's account as entirely false and stating that all American fighter aircraft operating across the Middle East are safe. The reported incident allegedly occurred amid growing military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

As per Iran's Army Public Relations Office, its domestically developed air defence network detected and tracked a US F-16 fighter jet flying over the Persian Gulf. Iranian military officials claimed that their forces subsequently launched a missile towards the aircraft, which reportedly exploded nearby and caused dama

On Friday, a delegation from Qatar conducted talks in Tehran as diplomats aimed to end the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in ⁠February.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says ⁠Tehran still hopes diplomacy can end the war, although US President Trump said while Iran wants a deal, it is not one he ⁠will accept.

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