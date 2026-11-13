Mauricio Pochettino Becomes Manchester United's Eighth Permanent Manager Since Alex Ferguson's Retirement In 2013

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, making him the club's eighth permanent managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Argentine replaces Michael Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday, following a disappointing run of results. United confirmed Pochettino's appointment on Friday.

Pochettino will leave his role as head coach of the United States men's national team to take up the difficult challenge at Old Trafford.

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He and his coaching staff are expected to join Manchester United after completing their duties with the US team, including their upcoming match against Haiti, which is on 15th and 18th November.

The appointment marks another attempt by the club to find stability in the dugout, with several managers having taken charge since Ferguson's departure.

Manchester United Managers Since Alex Ferguson's Retirement

Since Ferguson left the club in 2013, Manchester United have appointed seven permanent managers before Pochettino. They are:

David Moyes Louis van Gaal Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Erik ten Hag Ruben Amorim Michael Carrick

Interim and caretaker managers, including Ryan Giggs, Ralf Rangnick, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Darren Fletcher, are not included in this count.

What Mauricio Pochettino Brings To Manchester United

Pochettino arrives at Old Trafford having experience of managing a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He had a notable spell at Tottenham in particular, helping to build a competitive side that finished second in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final in 2019. He also collected domestic trophies during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.



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