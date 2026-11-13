Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15% To Rs 1,573 Crore, Revenue Up 20%; Misses Estimates

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a 15% increase in net profit to Rs 1,573 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 1,369 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Net profit came in slightly below the estimate of Rs 1,605 crore.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: PV Arm Swings To Loss On JLR Restructuring, Revenue Up 35%; Misses Estimates

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Revenue from operations or top line increased 20.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,422 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 6,172 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was marginally below the estimate of Rs 7,436 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 16.4% to Rs 1,760 crore, compared with Rs 1,512 crore a year ago, and below the estimate of Rs 1,784 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 23.7% from 24.5% in the year-ago period, versus an estimate of 24%.

Eicher Motors Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 15% at Rs 1,573 crore vs Rs 1,369 crore YoY

Revenue Up 20.3% at Rs 7,422 crore vs Rs 6,172 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 16.4% at Rs 1,760 crore vs Rs 1,512 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.7% vs 24.5% YoY

Eicher Motors Share Price Movement

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.34% uptick to settle at Rs 7,650 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.61% fall in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 7,548.50, compared to its previous close of Rs 7,549.00. During today's trading session, Eicher Motors share price moved in the range of Rs 7,451.50 to Rs 7,654.00.

ALSO READ: Shriram Properties Profit Up Multifold, Revenue Down 11%

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 6,442.00 and a high of Rs 8,230.00. On the performance front, Eicher Motors share price is up 11.60% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is Rs 1.90 Lakh Cr, with a P/E ratio of 53.56.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.