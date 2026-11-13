Microsoft Outage: Air India Says Flights And Customer Support Channels Unaffected

Air India has clarified that its flight operations remain unaffected by the ongoing global Microsoft outage.

The airline said there has been no impact on its communication channels and that all its customer support services are functioning as expected.

In a post on X, Air India said it was closely monitoring the situation and had temporarily rerouted its emails to ensure that every message continued to reach the airline without interruption.

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The airline also assured passengers that it was responding to all emails within its usual 24-hour timeline.

Air India said its customer support channels, including voice, AI.g, social media and customer notifications, were all operating normally.

The airline added that it remained committed to supporting passengers and would continue to keep a close watch on the situation.

Meanwhile, IndiGo and Akasa Air has warned passengers that customer emails might never reach their support teams.

Microsoft Outlook Outage: What Happened?

Outlook users started complaining around 9:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 12, that they were unable to open their inboxes. Microsoft was investigating a connectivity issue in the Americas. Within the hour, outage tracker Downdetector had reports from 74 countries and territories.

The problem was with Exchange Online, Microsoft's cloud-based e-mail and calendar system. Several servers went offline unexpectedly, the company said, putting more of a strain on the ones that remained even when there was not an increase in incoming traffic.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Shares Outage Update: Working On Multiple Fronts To Alleviate Impact, Address Current Blocker

Engineers have managed to get some of the affected servers back online. Traffic came back and some went non responsive again.

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