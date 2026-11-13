A TikTok Shoot, A Tigress And A Fatal Attack: What Happened In Pakistan

A 19-year-old farmhouse worker died in Lahore, Pakistan, after being mauled by a tigress brought out of its cage for a TikTok video shoot. The incident led to the arrest of a local content creator and the farmhouse owner.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the fatal attack took place at a private breeding facility in the Kahna area of Lahore. Content creator Nouman Hassan reportedly requested that the big cat be released from its enclosure so he could record a video for social media.

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During the video shoot, the tigress attacked Talha, a 19-year-old employee at the farmhouse. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Lahore Police arrested Hassan and the farmhouse owner, identified as Fayyaz, following the incident. According to investigators, an attempt was initially made to conceal the circumstances of the death by claiming that the teenager had been attacked by a dog. Police subsequently uncovered that he had been mauled by the tigress.

"A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life," Lahore Police said, adding that no one would be allowed to endanger others for entertainment. The police also said every aspect of the alleged negligence and cover-up would be investigated.

In a statement shared on social media, Lahore Police said the tigress had gone out of control in the presence of the content creator, who had visited the farmhouse to record a TikTok video. The farm employee sustained critical injuries and later died while receiving treatment.

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The tigress has since been handed over to the wildlife authorities. Police are investigating whether the farmhouse had the necessary authorisation to keep the animal and whether adequate safety arrangements were in place.

Hassan has previously shared videos featuring risky interactions with big cats on his Instagram account. In one video, he is seen attempting to kiss a chained tiger, while another shows him petting a leopard moments before the animal lunges at him and scratches him.

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