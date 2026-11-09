Who Was Rabia Ahsan? Pakistani TV Anchor Shot Dead In Rawalpindi, Husband Claims Gun Went Off Accidentally

An investigation is underway in Rawalpindi after Pakistani news anchor Rabia Ahsan was found shot dead at her home on Sunday. Police have taken her husband, Ahsan Tahir, into custody and seized a suspected murder weapon as part of the investigation.

According to a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) circulating on social media, 41-year-old Rabia Ahsan was shot in her bedroom at around 3 pm. At the time of the incident, her mother and sister, who lived with her, were outside on the lawn.

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After hearing the gunshot, Ahsan's sister, Alwina, rushed to the bedroom, where she found Rabia lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while her husband was allegedly holding a gun.

A preliminary examination by police revealed a gunshot wound just below her neck and another on the right side of her back. Officials from the Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) recovered a .30-bore pistol and ammunition from the crime scene.

According to Dawn, a domestic worker at Ahsan's residence told police that Tahir had claimed the gun went off accidentally. During questioning, Tahir reportedly failed to produce a valid licence for the pistol.

Following the complaint, police registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari condemned the killing, expressing her "deep sadness" over the incident and calling for an impartial investigation.

Drawing a parallel with the murder of Hina Javed, another working woman, the First Lady expressed concern over the lack of progress in the earlier case.

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"Less than three months ago, Hina Javed was killed, and the outcome of the investigation into her case is still awaited. Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives," she said.

Ahsan, a mother of two daughters, reportedly worked with 92 News, while her husband is a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

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