Not Maldives Or Thailand: This Goa Beach Is Asia's Best For 2026

Goa's Palolem Beach has earned a new distinction. The South Goa destination has been named Asia's best beach in Beach.com's Global Beach Index 2026, securing sixth place in the global rankings.

It was also the only beach from Asia to feature in the world's top 25.

Beach.com compiled the rankings using expert nominations, an analysis of thousands of visitor reviews and NASA data on water colour and clarity.

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What Makes Palolem Special

Located in a crescent-shaped bay and flanked by headlands on either side, Palolem Beach is known for its relatively calm waters, making it suitable for swimming. Picturesque islets to the north and nearby backwaters add to its appeal.

During the peak tourist season, the beach comes alive with colourful bamboo-and-timber huts and rustic palm-thatched restaurants lining the shore.

On Saturday nights, Palolem is also known for its Silent Noise disco, where visitors dance wearing headphones tuned to different genres of music.

The beach also serves as a base for exploring South Goa. Agonda and Patnem beaches are nearby, as is the Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary.

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Things To Do At Palolem

A sunset walk along the beach is one of the simplest ways to experience Palolem. Visitors looking for more active pursuits can kayak through the nearby backwaters or paddle across to Monkey Island, located just off the northern end of the beach.

Early-morning dolphin-watching trips are also available, while those looking to unwind can explore the yoga schools near the beach.

How To Reach Palolem Beach

The nearest airport is Dabolim Airport, around 60 to 65 km from Palolem. Most visitors travel from there by taxi.

For those travelling by train, Canacona Railway Station is just a few kilometres from the beach, with autos readily available outside the station.

Buses operate regularly between Margao and Canacona village. Many travellers also rent scooters to explore Palolem and nearby beaches.

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Best Time To Visit

Palolem enjoys pleasant weather for much of the year, but November to March is considered the best time to visit, with favourable conditions for beach activities and sightseeing.

Christmas and New Year are particularly busy periods, so travellers planning a visit around these dates should book their accommodation and transport well in advance.

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