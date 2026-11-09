BDA Announces 4 New Initiatives For Bengaluru Residents, Here's What Property Owners Should Know

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced four measures to address property-related issues in Bengaluru. These include reducing regularisation charges, allotting marginal land and speeding up the registration of sale deeds.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday. The meeting also reviewed the progress of eight key infrastructure and urban development projects.

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The measures are aimed at benefiting property owners seeking regularisation, sale deed registration and allotment of additional land.

Here are the four initiatives and their implications for Bengaluru property owners.

1. Relief for owners of unauthorised residential properties

Under Section 38(D) of the Bangalore Development Authority Act, 1976, eligible occupants of unauthorised residential properties on BDA-acquired land can seek regularisation through re-allotment, subject to prescribed conditions.

The scheme covers habitable residential buildings constructed before July 10, 2008, on land acquired by the BDA through a final notification and for which an approved acquisition award exists.

The BDA has lowered regularisation charges across plot categories, linking them to the prevailing guidance value set by the Karnataka Revenue Department.

For non-corner sites up to 20x30 feet, the fee has been cut from 10% to 5% of the guidance value.

For properties measuring above 20x30 feet and up to 30x40 feet, the applicable charge will be 12.5%, compared with the earlier 25%.

Similarly, owners of sites above 30x40 feet and up to 40x60 feet will now have to pay 20% of the guidance value, against the previous 40%.

For larger properties measuring above 40x60 feet and up to 50x80 feet, the revised charge will be 25% of the guidance value, along with the applicable penalty. Earlier, the charge stood at 50% plus penalty.

Owners of buildings on corner sites will have to pay twice the applicable amount.

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The scheme excludes properties on land reserved for parks, playgrounds, open spaces, civic amenities, roads, highways, bypasses and mass transit projects.

Sites located on stormwater drains, lakes, riverbeds or beneath high-tension power lines, as well as land under litigation or interim court orders, will also be ineligible.

The BDA has set December 15, 2026, as the deadline for submitting applications under Section 38(D). Applications are being accepted, with the Authority indicating that the process will subsequently be conducted exclusively online.

Applicants must submit the original sale deed, Form 15 Encumbrance Certificate, latest property tax receipt, Khata certificate and extract, approved building plan and residential address proof.

A notarised self-declaration, Gazetted Officer-attested photograph and signature, and water and electricity connection work orders are also mandatory.

Applicants must submit the prescribed documents and fees online within two months of receiving the notice.

The BDA has also stated that action to remove unauthorised occupation may be initiated if eligible occupants fail to avail themselves of the benefit within two years from the commencement of the BDA (Amendment) Act, 2026.

2. Allotment of marginal land to existing site owners

The BDA will also allow eligible site allottees to apply for small adjoining or rear-side parcels of vacant land owned by the Authority through a formal application process.

Applications must be submitted within 30 days of publication of the BDA notification, with December 17, 2026, set as the deadline. The Authority has proposed completing the allotment process within 60 days of receiving applications.

For sites in older layouts, excluding Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, allotted under general allotment, alternate-site allotment and the Special Incentive Scheme, the price will be determined according to the guidance value prevailing on the date of approval by the competent authority.

Under the 60:40 land compensation arrangement, eligible landowners will be entitled to marginal land measuring up to 600 square feet at the prevailing guidance value.

In cases involving a shortfall or refusal of excess land, cash compensation equivalent to the prevailing guidance value will be provided.

Marginal land adjoining the side or rear of an original BDA site, excluding corner sites, and additional land arising from measurement differences will also be priced according to the prevailing guidance value.

For sites located in slum areas within the BDA jurisdiction, the existing rate of Rs 200 per square metre will be revised to 20% of the prevailing guidance value per square metre.

3. Special drive for registration of absolute sale deeds

The third initiative is aimed at site allottees who have completed the mandatory 10-year lease period but have not yet registered their absolute sale deeds.

The BDA has identified approximately 20,000 such allottees and will organise an Absolute Sale Deed Mela to expedite the registration process.

Eligible beneficiaries can submit applications along with the required site-related documents by December 17, 2026.

The Authority will scrutinise the applications and complete the registration of absolute sale deeds within 60 days.

The special registration mela will be organised subsequently, following the application and verification process.

The initiative is expected to provide relief to thousands of allottees who have been awaiting completion of the formal ownership process despite fulfilling the prescribed lease-period requirement.

4. Incentive sites for landowners who surrendered land

The fourth initiative relates to the allotment of residential incentive sites to landowners who voluntarily consented to the acquisition of their properties for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and opted for cash compensation.

The allotment will be undertaken under Government Order No. NAE 175 MNX 2020 (E), dated August 24, 2026.

However, eligibility will be subject to verification that the concerned landowners have not received compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The allotment will also have to comply with the Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Surrender of Land Rules, 1989.

Eligible landowners will receive incentive sites in accordance with Government Order No. NAE 53 Bembhuswa 2011, dated August 11, 2011.

Other infrastructure projects reviewed

Apart from the four citizen-centric initiatives, the BDA presented updates on eight major urban development and infrastructure projects during the review meeting.

The discussions covered the development of new residential layouts, transport infrastructure, the proposed Bengaluru Sky Deck and ongoing housing projects.

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