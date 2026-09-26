DDA Turns To Private Developers For In-Situ Rehab Of 17 Lakh Delhi JJ-Cluster Residents

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is considering involving private developers in a citywide rehabilitation initiative that seeks to provide permanent housing to nearly 17 lakh people living in Delhi's Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters.

The DDA convened a meeting with private-sector developers on September 25 to gather their views on the proposed model for redeveloping and rehabilitating JJ settlements.

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The project forms part of the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, which targets the resettlement of about 17 lakh people living in JJ clusters without moving them far from their existing neighbourhoods.

Under the model, eligible residents would be rehoused either at their existing locations or in nearby areas, reducing the need for relocation to distant parts of the city.

During the meeting, developers were invited to share their views on the structure of projects, financing arrangements, risk-sharing mechanisms, implementation strategies and regulatory approvals required to execute the programme.

The DDA is considering redevelopment of these settlements as a way to create formal housing while simultaneously improving infrastructure and rationalising land use.

However, the proposed private-sector model is still at the consultation stage.

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The authority has not yet moved to procurement, tendering or actual implementation of projects under the framework.

Feedback received from developers during the investors' meet is expected to help the DDA refine the proposed structure, including the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders and the financial model.

Once the framework is finalised, the authority is expected to take up the next steps towards procurement and project execution.

The proposed approach could bring private capital and development expertise into the rehabilitation programme while allowing the DDA to oversee planning and implementation.

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