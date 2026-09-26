IIT Bombay Student Death: Parents Demand External Inquiry, Appeal To Protesters For Support

The family of an IIT Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide last week has urged campus protesters to support their call for an impartial external investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, Hindustan Times reported.

The parents began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

In a video message released on Saturday, the parents urged students to support their call for changes to the ongoing investigation and appealed to the wider IIT Bombay community to stand together.

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The parents said they were informed that they could not continue their protest at the site on Saturday and Sunday because police permission was unavailable for the two days.

Respecting the law-and-order situation, they said they would resume their protest at Azad Maidan from Monday.

The student's father also questioned an IIT Bombay administration statement concerning an alleged cheating incident involving his son. He argued that such details should not have been made public before a fair inquiry was conducted.

According to the parents, the statement triggered public discussion about their son's character and added to the family's distress while they were grieving. They said a subsequent apology had not adequately addressed the harm caused.

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The family has demanded the formation of an external committee to conduct an impartial investigation. They have also sought the removal of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from all responsibilities until the inquiry is completed and called on the institute administration to cooperate fully with the probe.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march on Friday night from the Justice Corner at the main gate to Hostel 4, where the second-year student had been staying. The protesters are seeking changes to the team investigating the case.

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