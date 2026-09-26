iPhone 17, iPhone 15 Prices For Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Revealed: Check Discount, Exchange Bonus

Flipkart has revealed prices for Apple's iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 for its Big Billion Days Sale 2026, starting next month. The e-commerce platform is offering iPhone 17 at a starting price of Rs 79,999 and iPhone 15 at Rs 63,999.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card users can buy iPhone 17 at a selling price of Rs 84,999, with a Rs 1,000 discount on credit card transactions of Rs 2,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000, bringing the final price to Rs 79,999, according to Flipkart's website.

iPhone 15 for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card users will come at a selling price of Rs of Rs 67,999, adding a Rs 1,000 discount on credit card transactions and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000, taking the effective to Rs 63,999.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | iPhone 17 Below Rs 80,000: Flipkart Teases Price Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale officially begins on October 9, 2026, with early access starting at midnight on October 8, 2026 for eligible Flipkart Plus, Black members, and selected credit card holders.

Earlier, Flipkart teased the prices of iPhone17 model, hinting that the phone will be offered at a starting price of “Rs 7X,XXX”, indicating that it could cost somewhere below Rs 80,000. At present Apple, lists the iPhone 17 at Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. The 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,24,900 on Apple's official website. For comparison, Apple originally launched the iPhone 17 in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model in September 2025. This means the upcoming Flipkart deal could potentially bring the phone below even its original launch price.

ALSO READ | iPhone 17 Pro Price Drops To Rs 56,990 At Reliance Digital: Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.