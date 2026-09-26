Chinese Violinist's Rendition Of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Wins Hearts, China Embassy Shares Video

The iconic Bollywood song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho' has found a new audience in China, with a Chinese violinist's rendition drawing praise from Indian social media users.

The Chinese Embassy in India's spokesperson Yu Jing, in a post on X, shared a video of the performance, describing it as a soulful rendition of the popular Indian film song.

“The iconic Indian film song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,' performed beautifully by a Chinese violinist — a soulful melody that captivates the heart. 🎻”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Khwab Ho Tum': Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Adds Bollywood Touch To BRICS Gala

The title track from the 2003 Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and sung by Sonu Nigam. The song has remained popular for its emotional melody and lyrics.

The violin rendition strips the song down to its melody, with the familiar vocal lines being recreated through expressive string notes.

The performance also prompted an enthusiastic response from social media users in India.

“Beautiful rendition. Congratulations to the wonderful artiste 👏,” one social media user Parag wrote on X.

Another user, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, commented: “Instrumental needs no language.”

“Lots of love from India 💐,” wrote M•A•H•A•V•I•R S Kakkad.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2: Deepika Padukone Won't Return, But What About Her Character? Here's What Nag Ashwin Said

Another user, Nilesh Ranjan, said the instrumental version brought back the happiness associated with the song, writing that it was his favourite song “in a new way.”

One social media user wrote that the response shows how popular Indian film music can travel beyond language and geography, with familiar melodies finding resonance with audiences in different cultures.

Earlier Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also added a Bollywood touch to his India visit, singing Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” at the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.