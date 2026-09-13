Khwab Ho Tum': Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Adds Bollywood Touch To BRICS Gala

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added a Bollywood touch to his India visit, singing Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” at the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Anwar's rendition of the 1965 song from Teen Deviyan quickly became a talking point on social media, offering a musical interlude to an evening otherwise centred on diplomacy and geopolitics.

The song was composed by S D Burman, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, and originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026 Highlights: India-China Commit To Fair, Mutually Acceptable Boundary Settlement

Anwar, who is in India for the BRICS Summit, is known for his fondness for Indian cinema and music. His latest musical moment is not his first public performance of a Hindi film song.

During an earlier India visit in 2022, Anwar was filmed singing “Dost Dost Na Raha” from the 1964 film Sangam during a farewell ceremony in Delhi.

He has also previously showcased his appreciation for Bollywood in his diplomatic engagements with India. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia, Anwar shared a video montage of the visit featuring the popular song “Bole Chudiyan” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Anwar is visiting India for the first time since becoming Malaysia's prime minister in 2022. Malaysia is participating in the BRICS grouping as a partner country.

During the visit, India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and signed agreements covering areas including digital technology and tourism.

ALSO READ: BRICS 2026: Key Takeaways As New Delhi Declaration Unanimously Adopted

Anwar also praised India's civilisation, culture and history during his visit. The musical moment came as BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration, covering issues including conflicts in West Asia, multilateralism and the impact of unilateral sanctions and trade measures.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country, on the invitation of PM Modi.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.