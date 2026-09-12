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BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Xi Jinping Leaves For India To Hold Talks With Modi; Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Xi Jinping Leaves For India To Hold Talks With Modi; Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira during the BRICS Business Forum
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India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping left for New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. Xi left Beijing to attend the BRICS Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

His entourage includes close associate Cai Qi, who is a member of the high-powered Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the news report said.

Traffic movement will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital on September 12 due to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.

Sep 12, 2026 08:46 (IST)
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BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Jinping Leaves For New Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping left for New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. This is President Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years. Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.
 

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BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Xi Jinping Leaves For India To Hold Talks With Modi; Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

BRICS Summit 2026 Live Updates: Xi Jinping Leaves For India To Hold Talks With Modi; Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

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