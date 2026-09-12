Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Sthapana Vidhi And Visarjan Dates

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the revered deity of wisdom and good fortune. Every year, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with great devotion, particularly in Maharashtra.

To mark this festival, homes and public pandals are decorated with beautifully crafted idols. Devotees visit these pandals to offer prayers, sweets and flowers.

On the visarjan day, idols are ceremonially immersed in water. For devotees planning the celebrations, knowing the auspicious Ganapati Sthapana and Puja Muhurat is important. One of the key aspects of the festival is Ganesh puja, which should be ideally performed during the Madhyahna period.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Date and Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 14. Devotees can perform Madhyahna Ganesha Puja from 11:02 a.m. to 01:31 p.m. Devotees will have 2 hours and 29 minutes to perform the auspicious puja. The celebrations traditionally culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on Friday, Sept. 25, this year.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 07:06 a.m. on Sept. 14

07:06 a.m. on Sept. 14 Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07:44 a.m. on Sept. 15

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Tithi

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Ganesh idol Sthapana is traditionally performed during the Madhyahna period, which is considered an auspicious time for Ganapati Puja. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born at noon, making this period especially auspicious for Ganapati Sthapana. This year, the idol installation muhurat is on Sept. 14 at 11:02 a.m. to 1:31 p.m. in New Delhi and 11:20 a.m. to 1:48 p.m. in Mumbai.

Murti Sthapana Vidhi

After taking an early morning bath, wear clean or new clothes.

Clean the puja area properly.

Place a wooden platform facing north or east and cover it with a red or yellow cloth.

Draw a swastika and keep some unbroken rice on it.

Take water, grains and a flower in your right hand and make your sankalp.

During the auspicious afternoon muhurat, place the Ganesha idol on the rice and sprinkle Ganga water.

Chant “Om Gam Ganpataye Namah.”

Keep a copper kalash with water, coin, betel nut, mango leaves and coconut nearby.

Apply sandalwood and roli tilak, offer durva, flowers, rice and red hibiscus.

Light diya and incense, offer modaks, fruits and dry fruits.

Now you can perform aarti with your friends and family members.

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Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Samagri 2026

Devotees can keep the following items ready for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja:

Ganesh idol

red/yellow cloth

durva grass

red hibiscus

roli/kumkum

rice/akshat

sandalwood

flowers

kalash

coconut

betel nut

fruits

modak

diya/incense

Ganesh Visarjan 2026 Dates

Ganesh Visarjan marks the ceremonial immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol in water and signifies the conclusion of the period of worship. While Anant Chaturdashi is the most significant day for Ganesh Visarjan, many families immerse the idol earlier according to their family traditions and the number of days they observe Ganeshotsav. In 2026, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Friday, Sept. 25, making it the main day for Ganesh Visarjan. Devotees who bring Ganpati home for shorter periods can also perform the immersion on the 1.5th, 3rd, 5th or 7th day.

Visarjan Day Date Occasion 1.5-day Visarjan Tuesday, Sept. 15 For devotees following the 1.5-day tradition 3rd-day Visarjan Wednesday, Sept. 16 Third day of Ganeshotsav 5th-day Visarjan Friday, Sept. 18 Fifth day of Ganeshotsav 7th-day Visarjan Sunday, Sept. 20 Seventh day of Ganeshotsav Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan Friday, Sept. 25 Main and most significant Visarjan day

The day of immersion depends on the duration for which the idol is kept at home, with many families following the 1.5-day, 3rd-day, 5th-day, 7th-day or Anant Chaturdashi tradition.

The exact visarjan practice can vary by region, family tradition and the duration for which the idol is installed. Devotees should follow their customary rituals while ensuring that the immersion is carried out responsibly and in accordance with local guidelines.

Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi 2026

Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. It is traditionally considered the most important day for Ganesh Visarjan and marks the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:18 p.m. on Sept. 24 and ends at 11:06 p.m. on Sept. 25. Devotees perform a final puja and aarti before carrying the idol in a procession for immersion. The ritual symbolises bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings before his return.

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