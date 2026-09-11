Stock Market Holiday Alert: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days From September 12

Both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will see no trading for three consecutive days in September, from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Sept. 14. While Sept. 12 and 13 are regular weekend closures, Sept. 14 is an official trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Why Are Stock Markets Closed On September 14?

In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Sept. 14, resulting in three consecutive days without stock-market trading, from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Sept. 14. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The NSE's 2026 holiday calendar has 16 trading holidays in total. Six of these holidays fall between September and December.

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Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

A special Muhurat Trading session is expected to be held on Nov. 8, despite the date falling on a Sunday, subject to the exchange's notified schedule.

When Will Stock Market Trading Resume?

Trading on both the BSE and NSE will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, after the exchanges remain closed on Monday, Sept. 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi. The preceding Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, are regular weekend market closures.

The regular equity market session will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with the pre-open session starting at 9 a.m.

Stock Market Trading Timings

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:50 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Trading is normally conducted Monday to Friday, except on exchange-declared holidays.

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