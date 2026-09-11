YouTube Makes 4-Digit Account Lock Feature Available To Secure Profiles On Shared TVs

YouTube is offering users several account and privacy controls designed to protect personal viewing information when the app is used on shared televisions and streaming devices. YouTube's Account Lock feature allows users to protect their individual profile with a four-digit PIN on a specific TV or streaming device.

Account Lock Adds PIN Protection

The features give users greater control over watch history, recommendations and account access in communal home environments. Once enabled, the PIN helps prevent other people using the television from accessing the account, watch history and personalised recommendations.

ALSO READ: Threat Actors Tried Using Claude AI To Make Bioweapons, Anthropic Reveals In New Report

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

To Activate the Feature

Steps to Enable Account Lock

Users can activate the feature by following these steps:

Open the YouTube app on a smart TV or streaming device. Open the left-hand navigation menu. Select your account profile. Choose Settings under the account name. Select Account Lock or Parent Code. Follow the on-screen instructions to create and confirm a four-digit PIN.

If the PIN is forgotten, users can select “Forgot code?” on the lock screen and follow the verification process using their primary Google Account credentials.

Family Profiles Get Added Privacy

YouTube's TV app also supports profiles for members of a user's Google Family Group. When the “Who's Watching” screen appears, family members can see their respective profiles. For privacy, these profiles are generally presented as signed-out accounts, requiring each family member to select their profile and sign in using their own Google Account.

Accounts without a password may be signed in automatically, depending on the account setup.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Axis Bank, Paytm, Delhivery, Cipla, Angel One, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Guest Mode for Account-Free Viewing

Users who do not want to sign in can choose “Watch as guest.” This option allows people to watch YouTube without accessing an account. Recommendations in guest mode are based on videos watched while signed out on that particular device.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.