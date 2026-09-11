Stock Picks Today: Axis Bank, Paytm, Delhivery, Cipla, Angel One, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, IT, pharma, fintech, electricals, ports, logistics, stock broking, insurance and capital goods sector, issuing fresh calls on Axis Bank, Paytm, KEI Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tata Technologies, Delhivery, Cipla, ICICI Lombard, Angel One, and Thermax while also sharing their outlook on power sector.

CLSA on Axis Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1550

Well placed

Levers in place for healthy earnings growth, valuations attractive

Robust FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation; asset quality remains resilient

Agentic AI deployment underway; 15 use cases identified

Fundamentals remain intact, valuations attractive; Axis is one of top picks.

Bernstein on Paytm

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2200

Expect meaningful operating leverage from existing business

Introduction of MDR on UPI could provide meaningful upside on profitability

See clear right to win and a long growth runway

Jefferies on KEI Industries

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 6150 from Rs 6920

KEI stock has corrected 21% from its peak and 16% since its Q1 results beat

Ultratech's launch on 3rd Sept 2026 has raised investor concerns on KEI's future profitability

Believe current market price factors in approx. 300 bps loss in market share for KEI over FY26-30

Market share loss in its retail segment and no offset from power or exports

Believe any weakness in retail revenues should be offset between power/exports

JPMorgan on Tata Technologies

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 540

Optimistic on double-digit revenue growth; cautious on margins

OEMs are increasingly becoming more dependent on vendors

EV will still be the long term tailwind

Anchor customers to drive growth near term and non-anchors in medium term

Vendor consolidation in playing out.

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Kotak Securities on Delhivery

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 550 from Rs 540

The well-positioned pragmatist

The two-player market positioning continues to gain acceptance

Positioning made strong by presence of PTL and lower Meesho presence

The growth story continues with new legs being discovered

Pragmatism to continue on pricing and capex.

Macquarie on Cipla

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1675

Pithampur plant observation

Seems the key observations from the last inspection on Field alert report submission has been addressed

However, there are five repeat observations from the last inspections

Believe the latest observations have limited implications in near-term earnings outlook

Observations related to microbial contamination and adverse environmental conditions are typically viewed as critical compliance concerns

These are likely to require robust remediation measures and substantial supporting evidence within the CAPA framework to satisfactorily address the FDA's concerns

UBS on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1930

India Summit 2026: Price aggression persists; company stance unchanged

On Motor TP reserving, the company indicated of it's prudent approach to have limited incremental impact

Focus on maintaining pricing discipline and avoiding price-led competition

Remains confident of sustaining superior profitability vs industry

UBS on Angel One

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 360

India Summit 2026: Revised CAS framework awaited

Expects strong runway for MTF growth

Not looking to change guidance or cost spends at this point

Company believes CAS has a transient impact on volumes

Retail participation, MTF adoption and customer additions should continue to support growth

Macquarie on Adani Ports

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 2100 from Rs 1860

Building towards a billion tonnes

Raise FY31 volume estimate to 931 MT on NQXT addition, Colombo ramp-up and expected domestic growth

Better visibility supports a long term volume upgrade

Optimistic on long-term prospects supported by diversification efforts, execution track record, and expansion plans supported by cash flow

Valuation looks reasonable

Macquarie on Thermax

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 4100

Positioning for growth; execution remains key

Mgmt highlighted healthy private-sector capex demand supported by ongoing brownfield capex

Capex environment remains reasonable rather than broad-based

Remain constructive on growth prospects, driven by data centres, water treatment, waste-heat recovery and energy-transition solutions.

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Jefferies on Power Sector

India Power Monthly – Demand well north of 10% YoY growth

Aug 2026 power demand rose 13% YoY on a base of 4% YoY rise in Aug 2025

Sept 2026 generation to date is also strong at 22% YoY rise on a base of 2% YoY decline

Maintain 7% YoY FY27E demand growth estimate as demand remains strong in Apr-Aug 2026 at 9% YoY rise

Merchant prices are up 22% YoY Aug 2026

Potential below average monsoon given El-Nino could add to upside

Top picks – Adani Energy, JSW Energy and NTPC

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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