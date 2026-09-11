All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 11

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,360.50 level, a discount of nearly 126.50 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose 0.20% and 0.19% respectively. US and European index futures are trading lower during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.58% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.66% lower.

US Market Wrap

Traders raised bets on a Fed hike next week to 70% and fully priced in a move by October. Markets also took a hit after the Treasury bought back $5.19 billion of debt, short of its outlined amount.The S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight day, its longest losing streak since June, dropping 0.6% as of 4 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6%

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Asian Market Wrap

Asian stocks and bonds fell after surging oil prices sparked a selloff in US markets, while fresh inflation data reinforced bets on an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 1.3%, led by losses in Japan and South Korea, after the S&P 500 slipped 0.5%. Asian government bonds followed Treasuries lower.

Australia's three-year yield jumped as much as 20 basis points to 5.05%, its highest since 2011, while New Zealand's two-year yield rose 21 basis points., according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Brent crude extended its rally as fighting between Yemen-based Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces intensified, fueling fears of deeper supply disruptions amid escalating hostilities across the Middle East. The global benchmark traded near $108 a barrel after surging over 6% in the previous session, putting futures on track for their biggest weekly gain since July. West Texas Intermediate was around $103.

Gold was headed for a third weekly decline as surging oil prices and the latest US inflation report strengthened the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.Bullion was little changed near $4,315 an ounce on Friday after dropping 1.8% in the previous session to its lowest since early August.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $4,312.20 at 7:55 a.m. in Singapore, on track for a 2.7% weekly loss.Silver fell 0.3% to $63.40 an ounce after plunging 5.5% on Thursday, its biggest drop since June. Platinum and palladium also retreated, according to Bloomberg.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market traded flat on Thursday, as investor sentiment remains subdued over elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields, which have increased the risk of high inflation and interest rate hikes by global centrla banks, especially the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark BSE Sensex traded flat, while the NSE Nifty 50 held above 23,400 level. Broader markets also saw a muted trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices trading flat with a negative bias.

Earnings

Shankesh Jewellers Q1

Revenue up 55.1% to Rs 423.5 crore versus Rs 273.1 crore YoY

Ebitda up 92.13% to Rs 61.1 crore versus Rs 31.8 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 14.4% versus 11.6% YoY

Net profit at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore YoY

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: NMDC, Ola Electric, BEL, Ather Energy And Sun Pharma — Ask Profit

Stocks In News

NIIT Learning: Vision FY32 targets $600 million in revenue and Ebitda margin of 20%+.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers: Targets 50,000 MVA capacity through phased expansion by FY29.

HDFC Bank: Bahrain High Civil Court passed favourable orders in two Credit Suisse AT1 bonds misselling cases. All seven Bahrain cases against HDFC Bank have been rejected, with five cases rejected between July-August 2026 and two in September 2026. The court found insufficient admissible evidence to substantiate the allegations and rejected claims as investors could not establish that any loss was caused by HDFC Bank. Investors were ordered to bear the costs of proceedings in all seven cases.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Receives Rs 27.82 crore order from Hindalco Industries to supply one BTAP rake and one brake van for the Aditya Expansion Project. Order to be executed within eight months from the purchase order date.

Vedanta: Supreme Court remands Cairn India buyback matter to SAT for fresh adjudication. The Supreme Court neither upheld nor rejected SEBI's allegations. Matter remains pending before SAT with no final determination of liability. Company said it will continue to pursue legal remedies and defend its position in the proceedings.

Godrej Properties: Settles disputes with Orris Infrastructure relating to the Godrej Air project in Gurugram. Implementation of the settlement agreement is underway. Bombay High Court recorded execution of the settlement agreement in its Sept. 3, 2026 order. Estimated financial impact of the settlement is approximately Rs 70 crore.

The Phoenix Mills: NCLT-approved merger of six subsidiaries with Astrea Real Estate Developers becomes effective on Sept. 10, 2026.

KSH International: Gets consent to operate from Maharashtra authorities for Supa manufacturing facility, valid till August 2027. To manufacture magnet winding wires at the Supa unit. Total approved capacity at the unit is 28,800 MTPA.

Sterlite Technologies: Launches plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI data centre connectivity. Receives OFNP US certification for 48F to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon pre-terminated assembly portfolio. Assemblies enable faster installation and lower deployment costs by eliminating field splicing requirements. Targets AI-led data centre demand with high-density fibre connectivity solutions.

Redington: Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints Redington as distributor in Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania. Partnership to provide access to Siemens Xcelerator industrial software portfolio and expand access to Digital Twin and Industrial AI capabilities for African enterprises. Companies plan to expand the partnership to additional African markets.

Reliance Communications: Supreme Court dismisses review petitions filed by Reliance Communications and Reliance Telecom.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Approves appointment of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal as Additional Director.

SEAMEC: Vessel SEAMEC Agastya returns to field and is on hire with effect from Sept. 10, 2026.

SJVN: Ministry of Power extends additional charge of CMD to Bhupender Gupta from Aug. 1, 2026 for six months or till regular incumbent assumes charge, whichever is earlier. Bhupender Gupta is CMD of NHPC.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Enters operations and management agreement with Sarvottam Health Care, Kakinada, for five years, extendable by another five years. KIMS will exclusively manage and operate the hospital's operations. Hospital has installed capacity of 183 beds, with KIMS to receive 9% of net revenue as management fee. Agreement strengthens KIMS' presence in Andhra Pradesh.

Acutaas Chemicals: Granted patent by the Indian Patent Office for a process to prepare 2,4-Dimethylthiophenol, valid for 20 years. Total patents granted to the company rise to 11.

BSE: Subscribes to IIBH rights issue for Rs 9.28 crore, increasing stake in IIBH to 5.54% from 3.33%. Post completion of acquisition, direct stake in IIBH to rise to 20%.

Juniper Green Energy: Commissions 35 MW wind capacity, taking total operational capacity to ~2,639 MWp and ~500 MWh BESS.

Precision Wires India: Plans to utilise up to Rs 10 crore from preferential issue proceeds for land acquisition. Will seek non-agricultural conversion if acquired land is classified as agricultural land and will dispose of land if required approvals or conversion are not obtained.

Central Bank of India: Launches Bharat Connect for Business in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay to strengthen the digital B2B payments ecosystem and improve digital transaction efficiency for MSMEs and businesses.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Commences commercial production at Unit-5 dyes segment in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Expansion increases dyes capacity by 6,000 MTPA, aimed at meeting rising demand for dyes.

JSW Infrastructure: Acquires NCR Rail Infrastructure for Rs 467.47 crore, with an additional Rs 41.94 crore for land.

Devyani International & Sapphire Foods: Files joint application with CCI for proposed merger. Boards had approved the amended merger scheme on Aug. 26, 2026.

Milky Mist Dairy Food: Commissions new Skyr and Greek Yogurt manufacturing plant at its Perundurai facility. New plant has capacity of 150 TPD versus existing capacity of 20 TPD. Company has invested around Rs 40 crore in the facility, which was commissioned on Sept. 10, 2026. Facility uses ultrafiltration technology and expansion is funded through internal accruals and IPO proceeds.

REC: Appoints Isha Duhan, IAS as Executive Director.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Manish Kothari resigns as Group President.

Premier Energies: Arm Premier Battery Tech enters into RCT Energy India to establish JV company Premier Energies Storage Solutions. JV to set up 12 GWh BESS manufacturing unit in Telangana in FY28.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: To raise Rs 585 crore through NCDs on private placement basis.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Arm SWSS launches fresh arbitration against OEG and pursues reserved counterclaims against OEG. Initiates new AAA arbitration proceedings.

Neogen Chemicals: QIP opens with floor price set at Rs 2,189.73 per share. May offer up to 5% discount to floor price. Issue price to be determined in consultation with lead managers.

ACME Solar Holdings: Approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary in UAE, proposed to be named ACME Renewables FZCO or such other approved name. WOS to support renewable energy procurement, supply chain management and project support, with ACME Solar to hold 100% stake.

Syrma SGS Technology: Government issues fresh certificate of incorporation for name change of JV company from Syrma SGS Design & Manufacturing to Syrma SGS Elemaster.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages: Burman Capital, promoter group of Dabur India, to visit company's plant at Rachur village, Telangana on Sept. 16.

JM Financial: JM Financial Private Wealth Inc., US subsidiary, dissolved upon completion of required processes. Entity was incorporated in Delaware, US on Nov. 10, 2025.

Bharat Forge: WOS Bharat Forge Holding GmbH merged into WOS Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH. Merger effective Aug. 25, 2026 under German law and undertaken to simplify the Germany corporate structure.

Karur Vysya Bank: UFBU calls one-day strike on Sept. 11, 2026. Officers and workmen affiliated with UFBU may participate in the proposed strike. Normal functioning of branches and offices may be affected if the strike materialises. Bank says impact and potential loss from the proposed strike are not quantifiable at present.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India): Incorporates wholly owned subsidiary Maxwell Grid Transformers Private Limited in the UK to support international expansion plans.

Punjab National Bank: Divesh Sehara nominated as Director on the Board with immediate effect.

Canara Bank: UFBU informs decision to go on strike on Sept. 11 and Sept. 28-30, and on continuous strike from Oct. 26. Bank taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations.

RBL Bank: UFBU announces nationwide bank strike on Sept. 11, 2026. Employees affiliated with AIBEA and AIBOA may participate. Strike relates to industry-wide demands and not any issue specific to RBL Bank. Bank taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices, though some branches may be impacted if the strike materialises.

CDSL: Allots 9.2 crore IIBHL shares for Rs 9.2 crore and maintains 20% stake in IIBHL. Second tranche allotted on Sept. 9, 2026, taking total investment in IIBHL to Rs 19.2 crore.

IDBI Bank: UFBU and AIBOA call strike on Sept. 11, 2026. Bank receives strike notice, with strike proposed in support of various demands.

Gabriel India: Allots 1 lakh NCDs on private placement basis and raises Rs 1,000 crore through NCD issuance. NCD tenure at 36 months.

APL Apollo Tubes: Incorporates SG Enterprise Solutions as group shared services company.

Punjab & Sind Bank: UFBU announces all-India strike on Sept. 11, 2026. UFBU comprises AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC. Bank taking steps to ensure smooth functioning, though branch and office operations may be affected if the strike materialises.

South Indian Bank: UFBU calls one-day nationwide bank strike on Sept. 11, 2026. Branch, office and department operations may be affected if the strike materialises, while ATMs and digital channels will remain operational.

Indegene: Merger of two arms registered with German body. Entity renamed Indegene Healthcare Germany GmbH.

SBI-Led Group Said To Provide $3.5 Billion Debt To Vodafone Idea

A group of lenders led by State Bank of India agreed to provide about $3.5 billion of debt financing to Vodafone Idea to help the mobile telephone operator rebuild its business, people familiar with the matter said.

Vodafone Idea plans to use some of the funds to improve its network and compete with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Conditions regarding the funding include Kumar Mangalam Birla remaining chairman throughout the tenure of the loan and guarantees of repayment in case of default.

Other local lenders in the consortium include Union Bank of India and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, the people said.

Source: Bloomberg

Orient Technologies (Mcap – Rs 1,079 crore)

Signs $3.15 million, three-year contract with Securonix to expand cybersecurity business. Total investment for cybersecurity expansion to reach ~$5 million. Targets 12% growth in cybersecurity customer base.

Granules India: Promoter Krishna Prasad Chigurupati to sell 6.9% stake via block deal at Rs 872.5 per share, a 3% discount to CMP. Total block size at Rs 1,500 crore, with 180-day lock-in for further sale of shares. IIFL is sole broker to the deal.

Board Meetings

To Decide On Fund Raising

Ajmera Realty & Infra India

Gujarat Themis Biosyn

Shares To Exit Lock-In

Sedemac Mechatronics: 1.7 crore shares, representing 38% of outstanding shares, to exit six-month lock-in.

IPO Opening

Veegaland Developers IPO: Engaged in real estate development, focusing on residential, commercial and mixed-use projects. Undertakes planning, construction and execution of property developments, with a portfolio including housing projects, commercial complexes and integrated developments.

Financials (Rs crore)

FY26 FY25 FY24 Total income 254.16 196.22 114.61 Profit after tax 26.61 20.43 7.87 Ebitda 42.64 33.77 16.72 Net worth 266.90 65.44 45.07 Reserves and surplus 233.15 60.44 40.07 Total borrowing 85.59 176.97 120.23 Assets 483.81 326.65 221.01

AGM

Thomas Cook

Sammaan Capital

Interarch Build

TD Power Systems

Vadilal Industries

Schneider Infra

Sambhv Steel

Carraro India

United Food

Sai Parenterals

Shalby

Bulk/Block Deals

CAMS: Societe Generale ODI bought 37.12 lakh shares at Rs 681.75 per share. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 35.96 lakh shares at Rs 681.75 per share. FMRC Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund sold 48.01 lakh shares at Rs 681.80 per share. Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II Strategic Advisers Fidemg Markets Fund sold 18.97 lakh shares at Rs 681.80 per share.

Societe Generale ODI bought 37.12 lakh shares at Rs 681.75 per share. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 35.96 lakh shares at Rs 681.75 per share. FMRC Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund sold 48.01 lakh shares at Rs 681.80 per share. Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II Strategic Advisers Fidemg Markets Fund sold 18.97 lakh shares at Rs 681.80 per share. Corona: SBI Mutual Fund bought 15.40 lakh shares at Rs 2,050 per share. Amundi Funds Asia Equity Concentrated bought 3.12 lakh shares at Rs 2,050 per share. Sepia Investments Limited sold 24.85 lakh shares at Rs 2,050.32 per share.

SBI Mutual Fund bought 15.40 lakh shares at Rs 2,050 per share. Amundi Funds Asia Equity Concentrated bought 3.12 lakh shares at Rs 2,050 per share. Sepia Investments Limited sold 24.85 lakh shares at Rs 2,050.32 per share. Spectrum: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 1.15 lakh shares at Rs 2,651 per share. Ajay Bhikamchand Jain sold 1.15 lakh shares at Rs 2,651 per share.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 1.15 lakh shares at Rs 2,651 per share. Ajay Bhikamchand Jain sold 1.15 lakh shares at Rs 2,651 per share. Antelopus: HRTI Private Limited bought 23,006 shares at Rs 1,077.77 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 40,718 shares at Rs 1,092.44 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 518 shares at Rs 1,086.20 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 760 shares at Rs 1,078.79 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 23,006 shares at Rs 1,077.77 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 40,718 shares at Rs 1,092.44 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 518 shares at Rs 1,086.20 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 760 shares at Rs 1,078.79 per share. ESDS: Maithan Alloys Limited bought 6.34 lakh shares at Rs 1,482.04 per share.

Maithan Alloys Limited bought 6.34 lakh shares at Rs 1,482.04 per share. Sri Lotus Developer: Anand Kamalnayan Pandit sold 97.70 lakh shares at Rs 199.90 per share. Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 95.06 lakh shares at Rs 199.89 per share.

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit sold 97.70 lakh shares at Rs 199.90 per share. Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 95.06 lakh shares at Rs 199.89 per share. Lumino Industries: Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 12,375 shares at Rs 105.50 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 12,375 shares at Rs 105.50 per share. Marsons: Prognosis Securities Pvt. Ltd. sold 2.01 lakh shares at Rs 131.17 per share.

Prognosis Securities Pvt. Ltd. sold 2.01 lakh shares at Rs 131.17 per share. MVElectro: HRTI Private Limited bought 52,723 shares at Rs 854.43 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 52,723 shares at Rs 854.43 per share. MVKAgro: Shilpaben Piyushbhai Mavani sold 5.62 lakh shares at Rs 287.20 per share.

Shilpaben Piyushbhai Mavani sold 5.62 lakh shares at Rs 287.20 per share. PC Jeweller: HRTI Private Limited sold 1.86 crore shares at Rs 14.04 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 1.86 crore shares at Rs 14.04 per share. Pokarna: Harshita Singhal bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 836.78 per share. Persistence Capital Fund I sold 2.33 lakh shares at Rs 827.56 per share.

Harshita Singhal bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 836.78 per share. Persistence Capital Fund I sold 2.33 lakh shares at Rs 827.56 per share. Ratnaveer: HRTI Private Limited bought 2.13 lakh shares at Rs 306.32 per share. Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 51,780 shares at Rs 306.44 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 2.13 lakh shares at Rs 306.32 per share. Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 51,780 shares at Rs 306.44 per share. Sunshine Pictures: Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 58,524 shares at Rs 507.13 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 58,524 shares at Rs 507.13 per share. Technocraft Ventures: HRTI Private Limited sold 6,513 shares at Rs 439.72 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 17,324 shares at Rs 439.85 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 6,513 shares at Rs 439.72 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 17,324 shares at Rs 439.85 per share. Wheels: HRTI Private Limited bought 32,920 shares at Rs 2,390.51 per share.

Insider Trading

Sterlite Technologies: Navin Agarwal, promoter group, sold 5,000 shares.

Navin Agarwal, promoter group, sold 5,000 shares. Indo Rama Synthetics (India): Urmila Lohia, promoter, bought 4,14,796 shares.

Urmila Lohia, promoter, bought 4,14,796 shares. Confidence Petroleum India: Confidence LPG Bottling Private Limited, promoter group, bought 28,22,258 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Change From 10% To 5%

Novartis India

List Of Securities Shortlisted In Short-Term ASM Framework

Astec LifeSciences

Indo Rama Synthetics

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart

Novartis India

List Of Securities To Be Excluded From ASM Framework

Antelopus Selan Energy

Dynamic Cables

Wheels India

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 11: Could Nifty Fall To 23,000 As Oil Pressure Builds?

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures down 0.22% at 23,500, at a premium of 23 points.

Nifty options Sept. 15 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 24,000 and maximum put open interest at 23,000.

Securities Under Ban

Bandhan Bank

Inox Wind

Kaynes Technology

Manappuram Finance

SAIL

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