Stock Market Crash Live: Nifty Falls Below 23,250, Sensex Slumps 700 Points; Nifty IT Index Bucks The Trend

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Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines on Friday after a one-day breather. The Nifty 50 opened 207.50 points lower at 23,270.30, while the Sensex opened 593.43 points lower at 74,309.16. Soon after opening, the Nifty fell 0.92% to 23,260.65, while the Sensex dropped 0.88% to 74,246.11.

Oil Prices

Brent crude held above $107 a barrel as fighting between Yemen-based Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces intensified, raising concerns about further disruption to energy supplies.

Oil prices had already weighed on markets in the previous session, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures rising above $100 a barrel. Brent and WTI both recorded their highest settlements since May 19 as the US-Iran conflict continued into its seventh month.

US Markets

US stock futures were little changed early Friday as investors awaited the August consumer price index report. S&P 500 futures edged higher, Dow futures fell 11 points and Nasdaq-100 futures gained less than 0.1%.

Wall Street's major averages extended their losses on Thursday. The Dow fell more than 300 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.7%. It was the fourth straight session of losses for all three.

The Dow is heading for a 2.5% weekly decline, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each set for a 1.6% fall.

Investors are weighing the impact of higher oil prices and the escalating Middle East conflict as they await US inflation data.