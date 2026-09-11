Stock Market Crash Live: Nifty Falls Below 23,250, Sensex Slumps 700 Points; Nifty IT Index Bucks The Trend

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.
Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines on Friday after a one-day breather. The Nifty 50 opened 207.50 points lower at 23,270.30, while the Sensex opened 593.43 points lower at 74,309.16. Soon after opening, the Nifty fell 0.92% to 23,260.65, while the Sensex dropped 0.88% to 74,246.11.
Oil Prices
Brent crude held above $107 a barrel as fighting between Yemen-based Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces intensified, raising concerns about further disruption to energy supplies.
Oil prices had already weighed on markets in the previous session, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures rising above $100 a barrel. Brent and WTI both recorded their highest settlements since May 19 as the US-Iran conflict continued into its seventh month.
US Markets
US stock futures were little changed early Friday as investors awaited the August consumer price index report. S&P 500 futures edged higher, Dow futures fell 11 points and Nasdaq-100 futures gained less than 0.1%.
Wall Street's major averages extended their losses on Thursday. The Dow fell more than 300 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.7%. It was the fourth straight session of losses for all three.
The Dow is heading for a 2.5% weekly decline, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each set for a 1.6% fall.
Investors are weighing the impact of higher oil prices and the escalating Middle East conflict as they await US inflation data.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Properties Falls Over 5% In Early Trade
Godrej Properties shares fell 5.29% to Rs 1,773. The stock opened at its intraday high of Rs 1,855 and touched a low of Rs 1,768.40.
Stock Market Live: Cochin Shipyard Falls Over 5% In Early Trade
Cochin Shipyard shares fell 5.09% to Rs 1,443. The stock opened at its intraday high of Rs 1,510 and touched a low of Rs 1,438.30.
Stock Market Live: United Foodbrands Falls 5%, Westlife Foodworld Drops 2%
United Foodbrands fell 5%, while Westlife Foodworld declined 2.06%. Eternal and Jubilant FoodWorks dropped 1.68% and 1.40%, respectively.
Swiggy fell 1%.
Stock Market Live: HPCL, BPCL And Indian Oil Shares Fall
Hindustan Petroleum fell 3.16%, while Bharat Petroleum declined 1.85%. Indian Oil Corporation dropped 0.62%.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Aluminium Falls 3.5%, Oil And Gas Unit Gains
Vedanta Aluminium fell 3.5%, while Vedanta declined 3.18%. Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Power dropped 1.53% and 0.77%, respectively.
Vedanta Oil & Gas rose 1.92%.
Stock Market Live: Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Lead Sugar Stock Decline
Shree Renuka Sugars fell 2.18%, while Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declined 2.01%. Balrampur Chini Mills and Avadh Sugar & Energy dropped 1.72% and 1.55%, respectively.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Mawana Sugars fell more than 1% each, while Dalmia Bharat Sugar declined 0.71%.
Stock Market Live: Kalyan Jewellers, TBZ Lead Jewellery Stock Decline
Kalyan Jewellers fell 3.48%, while Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 3.37%. PC Jeweller dropped 2.39%, while Motisons and Senco Gold lost more than 1.8% each.
Thangamayil Jewellery was the only gainer, rising 0.31%.
Stock Market Live: Tech Mahindra, Birlasoft Lead IT Stock Gains
Tech Mahindra rose 0.98%, while Birlasoft gained 0.74%. Oracle Financial Services Software, TCS and Infosys advanced between 0.48% and 0.57%.
Latent View Analytics fell 1.19%, while Tata Elxsi declined 0.88%. Fractal Analytics and KPIT Technologies dropped more than 0.7% each.
Stock Market Live: SpiceJet Falls Over 4%, InterGlobe Aviation Drops 1.6%
SpiceJet shares fell 4.61%, while InterGlobe Aviation declined 1.55%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Metal, Realty Lead Sectoral Decline
The Nifty Metal index fell 3.11%, while Nifty Realty declined 2.39%. Nifty Services, Private Bank and Bank dropped between 1.36% and 1.52%.
Nifty IT was the only sectoral index in positive territory, rising 0.15%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Opens 0.88% Lower, Sensex Falls Nearly 700 Points
The Nifty 50 opened 207.50 points lower at 23,270.30, while the Sensex fell at open to trade near 74,309.16.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Flags Five Indian Financials For 25% Profit CAGR
Jefferies has identified five Indian financial companies that it expects can deliver 25% CAGR in operating profit over the next three years.
Jefferies
• Stocks: Groww, Paytm, PB Fintech, AU Bank and Poonawalla
• The list includes fintechs, a bank and an NBFC.
• Jefferies said most of the companies have founders who are also CEOs.
• The brokerage rates these stocks as Buy, saying growth compounding can deliver investor returns despite higher valuations.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls 0.88%, Sensex Drops Nearly 600 Points In Pre-Market Settlement
The Nifty 50 settled 207.50 points lower at 23,270.30 in pre-market trade. The Sensex declined 593.61 points to 74,308.98.
Stock Market Live: Investec Initiates IIFL Finance With Buy, Rs 770 Target
Investec initiated coverage on IIFL Finance with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 770, citing a recovery across its lending businesses.
Investec
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 770
• Key reason: Gold finance remains the key driver while Home Finance and MFI businesses turn around.
• The brokerage expects AUM/PAT CAGR of 18%/37% over FY26-29, with legacy issues now in the base.
• It sees the gold finance business as the company's crown jewel.
• Valuations are reasonable.
Stock Market Live: CAMS Sees Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Buy In Block Trades
- CAMS saw Societe Generale ODI buy 37.12 lakh shares and Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited buy 35.96 lakh shares at Rs 681.75 per share.
- FMRC Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund sold 48.01 lakh shares and Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II Strategic Advisers Fidemg Markets Fund sold 18.97 lakh shares at Rs 681.80 per share.
Stock Market Live: Five Stocks Under F&O Ban For Friday Trading
Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, Manappuram Finance and SAIL are under the F&O ban.
Stock Market Live: Antelopus, Dynamic Cables, Wheels India Exit ASM Framework
Antelopus, Dynamic Cables and Wheels India have been listed for exclusion from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens 25 Paise Lower At 95.69 Against US Dollar
The rupee opened at 95.69 against the US dollar on Sept. 11, compared with its previous close of 95.44.
Stock Market Live: Five Stocks Under Short-Term ASM Framework
Astec LifeSciences, Indo Rama Synthetics, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart and Novartis India have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls 0.8%, Sensex Drops Over 500 Points In Pre-Market Trade
The Nifty 50 fell 187 points, or 0.80%, to 23,290.80 in pre-market trade. The Sensex declined 506.12 points, or 0.68%, to 74,396.47.
Stock Market Live: Novartis India Price Band Cut From 10% To 5%
Novartis India is among the securities facing a price band change from 10% to 5%, a trading measure that will affect the stock's daily price movement range.
Stock Market Live: Sedemac Mechatronics To See 38% Shares Exit Lock-In
Sedemac Mechatronics will see 1.7 crore shares, representing 38% of its outstanding shares, exit the six-month lock-in.
Stock Market Live: Ather Energy Peer-Linked Merger Filing Adds To Auto Radar
Devyani International and Sapphire Foods have filed their joint CCI application for a proposed merger, following board approval of the amended merger scheme on Aug. 26, 2026.
Stock Market Live: KIMS Signs Five-Year Hospital Management Deal In Kakinada
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has entered into an operations and management agreement with Sarvottam Health Care, Kakinada, for five years, extendable by another five years.
- KIMS will exclusively manage and operate the hospital.
- The hospital has installed capacity of 183 beds, with KIMS receiving 9% of net revenue as management fee.
Stock Market Live: SJVN Extends Additional CMD Charge To NHPC Chief
- The Ministry of Power has extended the additional charge of CMD at SJVN to Bhupender Gupta from Aug. 1, 2026 for six months or until the regular incumbent assumes charge, whichever is earlier.
- Bhupender Gupta is CMD of NHPC.
Stock Market Live: HAL Approves Nikhil Agarwal As Additional Director
Hindustan Aeronautics has approved the appointment of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal as an Additional Director.
Stock Market Live: Canara Bank Faces Multiple Strike Dates From Sept. 11
- Canara Bank said UFBU has informed it of strikes on Sept. 11 and Sept. 28-30, followed by a continuous strike from Oct. 26.
- The bank said it is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of operations.
Stock Market Live: Bank Strikes Set To Affect Branch Operations Across Lenders
- UFBU has called a nationwide one-day bank strike on Sept. 11, with several lenders warning that branch and office operations could be affected if the strike materialises.
- Karur Vysya Bank said the impact and potential loss from the proposed strike are not quantifiable at present.
- RBL Bank said the strike relates to industry-wide demands and is not specific to the bank.
- South Indian Bank said ATMs and digital channels will remain operational.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Retains Thermax Neutral At Rs 4,100 Target
- Macquarie retained its Neutral rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 4,100.
- The brokerage said management highlighted healthy private-sector capex demand supported by ongoing brownfield capex.
- It described the capex environment as reasonable rather than broad-based.
Stock Market Live: UBS Retains Angel One Neutral At Rs 360 Target
- UBS retained its Neutral rating on Angel One with a target price of Rs 360.
- The brokerage expects a strong runway for MTF growth.
- The company is not looking to change guidance or cost spends at this point.
Stock Market Live: UBS Retains ICICI Lombard Neutral At Rs 1,930 Target
- UBS retained its Neutral rating on ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,930.
- The brokerage said price aggression persists while the company's stance remains unchanged.
- It said ICICI Lombard remains focused on pricing discipline and avoiding price-led competition.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Retains Tata Tech Underweight At Rs 540 Target
- JPMorgan retained its Underweight rating on Tata Technologies with a target price of Rs 540.
- The brokerage is optimistic on double-digit revenue growth but cautious on margins.
- It said EVs remain a long-term tailwind, while anchor customers should drive near-term growth and non-anchor customers medium-term growth.
Stock Market Live: Bernstein Retains Paytm Outperform At Rs 2,200 Target
- Bernstein retained its Outperform rating on Paytm with a target price of Rs 2,200.
- The brokerage expects meaningful operating leverage from the existing business.
- It said the introduction of MDR on UPI could provide meaningful upside on profitability.
Stock Market Live: Kotak Securities Raises Delhivery Target Price To Rs 550
- Kotak Securities retained its Buy rating on Delhivery and raised its target price to Rs 550 from Rs 540.
- The brokerage said the two-player market positioning continues to gain acceptance.
- It cited Delhivery's positioning through its presence in PTL and lower Meesho presence.
Stock Market Live: CLSA Retains Axis Bank Outperform At Rs 1,550 Target
- CLSA retained its Outperform rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,550.
- The brokerage cited robust FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation and resilient asset quality.
- Agentic AI deployment is underway, with 15 use cases identified.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Retains Cipla Outperform At Rs 1,675 Target
- Macquarie retained its Outperform rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,675 following observations at the Pithampur plant.
- The brokerage said key observations from the last inspection on Field Alert Report submission appear to have been addressed.
- It noted five repeat observations from the last inspections.
- Macquarie said the latest observations have limited implications for the near-term earnings outlook, while microbial contamination and adverse environmental conditions are typically viewed as critical compliance concerns.
Stock Market Live: Acutaas Chemicals Gets Patent For 2,4-Dimethylthiophenol Process
- Acutaas Chemicals has received a patent from the Indian Patent Office for a process to prepare 2,4-Dimethylthiophenol.
- The patent is valid for 20 years, taking the company's total patents granted to 11.
Stock Market Live: Shree Pushkar Starts Commercial Production At Dyes Unit
- Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has started commercial production at its Unit-5 dyes segment in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
- The expansion increases dyes capacity by 6,000 MTPA.
Stock Market Live: Central Bank Launches Bharat Connect For Business
- Central Bank of India has launched Bharat Connect for Business in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay.
- The initiative aims to strengthen the digital B2B payments ecosystem and improve digital transaction efficiency for MSMEs and businesses.
Stock Market Live: Juniper Green Energy Commissions 35 MW Wind Capacity
Juniper Green Energy has commissioned 35 MW of wind capacity, taking its total operational capacity to approximately 2,639 MWp and around 500 MWh BESS.
Stock Market Live: BSE Raises IIBH Stake Through Rs 9.28 Crore Rights Issue
- BSE has subscribed to the IIBH rights issue for Rs 9.28 crore, increasing its stake in IIBH to 5.54% from 3.33%.
- Following completion of the acquisition, BSE's direct stake in IIBH will rise to 20%.
Stock Market Live: Redington Named Siemens Software Distributor In Six African Markets
- Siemens Digital Industries Software has appointed Redington as distributor in Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania.
- The partnership will provide access to the Siemens Xcelerator industrial software portfolio and expand access to Digital Twin and Industrial AI capabilities for African enterprises.
Stock Market Live: KSH International Gets Consent To Operate Supa Facility
- KSH International has received consent to operate from Maharashtra authorities for its Supa manufacturing facility, valid until August 2027.
- The company will manufacture magnet winding wires at the unit.
- Total approved capacity at the facility is 28,800 MTPA.
Stock Market Live: Phoenix Mills Merger Of Six Subsidiaries Takes Effect
The NCLT-approved merger of six subsidiaries of The Phoenix Mills with Astrea Real Estate Developers became effective on Sept. 10, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Properties Settles Gurugram Project Disputes For Rs 70 Crore
- Godrej Properties has settled disputes with Orris Infrastructure relating to the Godrej Air project in Gurugram.
- The implementation of the settlement agreement is underway.
- The Bombay High Court recorded execution of the settlement agreement in its Sept. 3, 2026 order.
- Estimated financial impact of the settlement is approximately Rs 70 crore.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Cairn Buyback Matter Sent Back To SAT
- The Supreme Court has remanded the Cairn India buyback matter to the Securities Appellate Tribunal for fresh adjudication.
- The Supreme Court neither upheld nor rejected SEBI's allegations.
- The matter remains pending before SAT, with no final determination of liability.
- Vedanta said it will continue to pursue legal remedies and defend its position.
Stock Market Live: Texmaco Rail Gets Rs 27.82 Crore Hindalco Order
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received a Rs 27.82 crore order from Hindalco Industries.
- The order covers supply of one BTAP rake and one brake van for the Aditya Expansion Project.
- The order will be executed within eight months from the purchase order date.
Stock Market Live: Raghav Productivity Targets 50,000 MVA Capacity By FY29
Raghav Productivity Enhancers has set a target of reaching 50,000 MVA capacity through phased expansion by FY29.
Stock Market Live: NIIT Learning Sets $600 Million FY32 Revenue Target
NIIT Learning has set a Vision FY32 target of $600 million in revenue and an Ebitda margin of 20% .
Stock Market Live: Sterlite Technologies Launches Fibre Trunk Assemblies For AI Data Centres
- Sterlite Technologies has launched plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI data centre connectivity, adding to its portfolio for high-density fibre requirements.
- The company has received OFNP US certification for its 48F to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon pre-terminated assembly portfolio.
- The assemblies eliminate field splicing requirements.
Stock Market Live: Premier Energies Arm Plans 12 GWh BESS JV In Telangana
- Premier Energies' arm Premier Battery Tech has entered into RCT Energy India to establish a joint venture company, Premier Energies Storage Solutions.
- The JV will set up a 12 GWh battery energy storage system manufacturing unit in Telangana in FY28.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Themis Biosyn To Raise Rs 585 Crore Via NCDs
Gujarat Themis Biosyn plans to raise Rs 585 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
Stock Market Live: Neogen Chemicals Opens QIP With Rs 2,189.73 Floor Price
- Neogen Chemicals has opened its qualified institutional placement with a floor price of Rs 2,189.73 per share.
- The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.
- The issue price will be determined in consultation with the lead managers.
Stock Market Live: Gabriel India Raises Rs 1,000 Crore Through NCD Issue
- Gabriel India has allotted 1 lakh NCDs on a private placement basis and raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance.
- The NCDs have a tenure of 36 months.
Stock Market Live: Milky Mist Commissions 150 TPD Skyr, Greek Yogurt Plant
- Milky Mist Dairy Food has commissioned a new Skyr and Greek Yogurt manufacturing plant at its Perundurai facility, expanding capacity substantially.
- The new plant has capacity of 150 TPD versus existing capacity of 20 TPD.
- The company invested around Rs 40 crore in the facility, which was commissioned on Sept. 10, 2026.
- The facility uses ultrafiltration technology and the expansion is funded through internal accruals and IPO proceeds.
Stock Market Live: Devyani International, Sapphire Foods File CCI Merger Application
Devyani International and Sapphire Foods have filed a joint application with the Competition Commission of India for their proposed merger.
Their boards had approved the amended merger scheme on Aug. 26, 2026.
Stock Market Live: JSW Infrastructure Acquires NCR Rail Infrastructure For Rs 467.47 Crore
JSW Infrastructure has acquired NCR Rail Infrastructure for Rs 467.47 crore, with an additional Rs 41.94 crore for land.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank Wins Seven Bahrain Credit Suisse AT1 Cases
- HDFC Bank received favourable orders from the Bahrain High Civil Court in two Credit Suisse AT1 bonds misselling cases, with all seven Bahrain cases against the bank rejected.
- The court found insufficient admissible evidence to substantiate the allegations and rejected claims as investors could not establish that any loss was caused by HDFC Bank.
- Investors were ordered to bear the costs of proceedings in all seven cases.
- Five cases were rejected between July-August 2026 and two in September 2026.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Power Demand Rising 13% In August
- Jefferies said India's power demand rose 13% year on year in August 2026, after a 4% increase in August 2025.
- September 2026 generation to date is also strong, rising 22% year on year against a 2% decline in September 2025.
- The brokerage retained its 7% YoY FY27E demand growth estimate, with demand rising 9% YoY during April-August 2026.
- Merchant prices rose 22% YoY in August 2026.
- Top picks: Adani Energy, JSW Energy and NTPC.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Raises Adani Ports Target Price To Rs 2,100
- Macquarie retained its Outperform rating on Adani Ports and raised its target price to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,860.
- Macquarie raised its FY31 volume estimate to 931 MT on NQXT addition, Colombo ramp-up and expected domestic growth.
- The brokerage said better visibility supports a long-term volume upgrade.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Cuts KEI Industries Target Price To Rs 6,150
- Jefferies retained its Buy rating on KEI Industries but lowered its target price to Rs 6,150 from Rs 6,920.
- Jefferies said KEI's stock has corrected 21% from its peak and 16% since its Q1 results beat.
- It said UltraTech's launch on Sept. 3, 2026 has raised investor concerns over KEI's future profitability.
- Jefferies believes the current market price factors in approximately 300 bps loss in market share for KEI over FY26-30.
- It sees market share loss in the retail segment with no offset from power or exports, while weakness in retail revenues should be offset between power and exports.
Stock Market Live: Shankesh Jewellers Reports Q1 Earnings
Shankesh Jewellers reported its Q1 earnings, with revenue and Ebitda increasing year on year.
Shankesh Jewellers (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 55.1% to Rs 423.5 crore versus Rs 273.1 crore YoY.
- Ebitda up 92.13% to Rs 61.1 crore versus Rs 31.8 crore YoY.
- Ebitda margin at 14.4% versus 11.6% YoY.
- Net profit at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore YoY.
Stock Market Live: Granules India Promoter To Sell 6.9% Stake Via Block Deal
Granules India promoter Krishna Prasad Chigurupati is set to sell a 6.9% stake through a block deal, making the transaction a key stock-specific development.
- Block deal price: Rs 872.5 per share.
- Discount to CMP: 3%.
- Block size: Rs 1,500 crore.
- Lock-in: 180 days for further sale of shares.
- Broker: IIFL.
Stock Market Live: SBI-Led Group Said To Provide $3.5 Billion Debt To Vodafone Idea
A lender consortium led by State Bank of India has agreed to provide about $3.5 billion in debt financing to Vodafone Idea, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.
Vodafone Idea plans to use some of the funds to improve its network and compete with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the report said, adding that the conditions regarding the funding include Kumar Mangalam Birla remaining chairman throughout the tenure of the loan and guarantees of repayment in case of default.
Other local lenders in the consortium include Union Bank of India and National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, the report said.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Falls For Fourth Straight Session
The Dow fell more than 300 points, or 0.6%, on Thursday. The S&P 500 declined 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%.
The Dow was headed for a weekly decline of 2.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each set to fall 1.6% for the week.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Little Changed Ahead Of Inflation Data
S&P 500 futures edged higher, while Dow futures fell 11 points. Nasdaq-100 futures gained less than 0.1% as investors awaited the August consumer price index report.
Stock Market Live: Brent Holds Above $107 As Supply Concerns Persist
Brent crude held above $107 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $100. Both benchmarks recorded their highest settlements since May 19.
Fighting between Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces raised concerns over energy supplies as the US-Iran conflict entered its seventh month.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start For Indian Equities
GIFT Nifty fell 138 points to an implied 23,346, indicating a weak opening for Indian equities on Friday.
The Nifty 50 had gained 0.20% to 23,477.80 on Wednesday, while the Sensex rose 0.19% to 74,902.59.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Fall, Nikkei And KOSPI Drop Nearly 3%
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.89%, while South Korea’s KOSPI declined 2.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.42% and the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.09%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.85%.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.