Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Strike, Weekend And Ganpati Holiday May Disrupt Services For Four Days

Banking services across India may be disrupted today, September 11, as employees and officers' unions begin a nationwide strike over demands including a five-day working week. Banks are not officially closed nationwide.

However, branch operations-particularly at public sector banks-may be affected by employee participation in the strike. Services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and other branch-based transactions could face delays.

The strike may disrupt banking operations for four consecutive days in some parts of the country. September 11 falls on a Friday, while banks will remain closed on September 12 for the second Saturday and on September 13 for Sunday. September 14 is a bank holiday in some states on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

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Most public sector banks have informed customers about the potential impact on their operations and advised them to use digital banking services.

Why Are Bank Employees on Strike?

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation representing seven bank employees' and officers' unions, called the strike to press for a five-day working week and the resolution of other pending demands.

Union representatives said the issue of five-day banking has remained unresolved for a long time. According to them, the government did not provide any commitment on its introduction during conciliation meetings held before the Chief Labour Commissioner.

"The agitation has been forced on the unions due to the actions of the government and management," All India Bank Officers' Confederation General Secretary Rupam Roy said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

National Confederation of Bank Employees General Secretary L Chandrasekhar said central and state government offices, the Reserve Bank of India, LIC, GIC, NABARD and several other institutions already follow a five-day working week. He added that the stock, money and foreign exchange markets also operate five days a week.

The unions' other demands include the updation and improvement of pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered by the National Pension System to switch to the old pension scheme.

The UFBU has also threatened to hold a three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, coinciding with the half-yearly closure, if its demands remain unresolved.

SBI Issues Customer Advisory

State Bank of India has said it has made arrangements to maintain normal functioning at its branches and offices. However, it cautioned customers that operations could still be affected by the strike.

SBI advised customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines for their cash requirements. Customer Service Points can be used for certain other banking services.

Customers can also access SBI's digital channels, including internet banking, YONO, mobile banking and UPI. Those requiring branch-based services should check the operational status of their local branch before visiting.

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