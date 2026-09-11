Kanohar Electricals IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And Final Subscription Status

Kanohar Electricals IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, after the Rs 1,055.74-crore public issue closed for subscription on Sept. 10.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kanohar Electricals received a steady response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 90.59 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 10. It received bids for 105.93 crore shares against 1.65 crore shares offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 215.37 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 87.74 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) booked their quota 20.51 times.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 601 and Rs 632 per share. It is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,055.74 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.20 crore shares worth Rs 755.74 crore.

Investors who participate in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd.

How To Check Kanohar Electricals IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ Kanohar Electricals Ltd. ” from the dropdown menu.

” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

ALSO READ: Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment Status: Check Share Allotment On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime

How To Check Kanohar Electricals IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' KANOHAR ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

ALSO READ: Prasol Chemicals IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

How To Check Kanohar Electricals IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website.

Select “ Kanohar Electricals Ltd. - IPO ” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status. Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Kanohar Electricals IPO Listing Date

The shares of Kanohar Electricals are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 15, 2026. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP Today

The latest Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP stood at Rs 240 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 11, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 872 per share with an implied listing gain of 37.97%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Kanohar Electricals

Kanohar Electricals manufactures transformers for the Indian market, serving industries and infrastructure segments such as power transmission, railway electrification, renewable energy and power distribution. Its operations are spread across two production facilities in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with a combined transformer manufacturing capacity of 19,200 MVA. The company is also among the four manufacturers certified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) to produce 100 MVA, 132 kV Scott transformers for Indian Railways.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

ALSO READ: Two Races, One Track: The Large-Cap Shorthand No Longer Fits Indian IT

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.