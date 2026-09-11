Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Spiritual Drama Continues To Outperform Yash Starrer

Hanuman Ansh continued its remarkable box-office run on Thursday, earning significantly more than Yash-starrer Toxic despite being on a much smaller release scale. While Toxic collected Rs 0.39 crore net in India on Day 16, marking a sharp drop in its collection despite its much wider release, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.25 crore on Day 35, highlighting the spiritual drama's remarkable staying power at the box office.

'Toxic' Day 16 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 0.39 crore net in India on Day 16, across 934 shows. The figure represents a 35% decline from the Rs 0.60 crore earned on Day 15.

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With its Day 16 collection, Toxic's India net collection reached Rs 248.24 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 296.29 crore. The film also added Rs 43 crore from overseas markets on Day 16, taking its overseas gross to Rs 339.79 crore.

The Hindi and Kannada versions continued to drive Toxic's domestic performance. The Hindi version earned Rs 0.14 crore from 571 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 14%. The Kannada version collected Rs 0.25 crore from 363 shows, with the highest occupancy among the film's language versions at 15%.

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'Hanuman Ansh' Shows Fifth-Week Momentum

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10 crore net on Day 35, across 7,664 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 192.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 163.13 crore.

The Day 35 collection marks a 2.4% drop from the previous day's Rs 10.25 crore.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 34.47% on Day 35. Morning shows registered 14.08% occupancy, which increased to 31.85% in the afternoon and 39.38% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest demand, with occupancy reaching an impressive 48.85%.

'Hanuman Ansh' Beats 'Toxic' Despite a Much Wider Release

The difference becomes more evident when the two films' release scales are compared. While Toxic enjoyed a much wider release across multiple languages and a significantly higher number of shows, Hanuman Ansh has delivered a strong box-office performance with a much smaller theatrical footprint.

On Toxic's Day 7, the film collected Rs 7.85 crore net across 12,894 shows. On the same calendar day, Hanuman Ansh, then on Day 26, earned Rs 8.50 crore net across 7,008 shows, surpassing the Yash-starrer despite having almost half the number of shows.

Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, features Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore opened strongly at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 120.75 crore gross on its first day from 24,579 shows, with a blended occupancy of 56.1%. According to figures cited from Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross had crossed Rs 322 crore after its first eight days.

Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the year's biggest surprise successes. The film's performance is particularly noteworthy given its reported budget of around Rs 2 crore. Hanuman Ansh opened to just Rs 10 lakh on its first day but gradually gained momentum through positive word of mouth. On Day 35, it collected Rs 10.25 crore in India, compared with Rs 0.39 crore earned by Toxic on Day 16.

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