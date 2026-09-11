The Revolutionaries OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Nikkhil Advani's Series?

India's freedom struggle was shaped by stories of courage, sacrifice and resistance. The Revolutionaries brings one such chapter to the screen, taking viewers back to a time when a young generation dared to stand up against British rule and dream of a free India.

The upcoming period series explores the people who chose rebellion instead of accepting colonial rule.

What Is The Revolutionaries About?

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Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence after the 1857 uprising, The Revolutionaries follows a group of young freedom fighters who refuse to accept British rule. Driven by their desire for justice, liberty and freedom, they choose the path of armed resistance to challenge the British Raj.

The story focuses on four revolutionaries — Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Lahiri and Bagha Jatin — and their efforts to spark a rebellion against colonial rule. Along the way, the series explores their friendship, sacrifices, betrayals and the personal choices they make while fighting for a free India.

Inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the series brings the lesser-known stories of these young revolutionaries to the screen.

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The Revolutionaries Cast And Makers

Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, while Rohit Saraf portrays Sachindra Nath Sanyal. Pratibha Ranta stars as Pratibha Lahiri, and Gurfateh Pirzada plays Bagha Jatin. The supporting cast includes Jason Shah as General Dyer, Ed Robinson as Charles Tegart, along with Pratik Motwani and Paoli Dam.

The series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta. It is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

The Revolutionaries OTT Platform And Release Date

The Revolutionaries will stream on Prime Video in Hindi, with dubbed versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla. English and several international-language subtitles will also be available.

The series will premiere worldwide on September 11, 2026, and will be available across India and more than 240 countries and territories. It is expected to stream from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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