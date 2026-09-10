Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Series?

JioHotstar is set to bring a new series that gives a different spin to the familiar Ali Baba tale. Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot moves away from the traditional story and introduces ghosts, mysterious statues and supernatural forces.

With a mystery built around a missing father, cursed statues and supernatural forces, Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot offers a fresh interpretation of the familiar Ali Baba concept for OTT audiences.

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot Plot

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The story follows a woman whose life changes after her father suddenly goes missing. She returns home while trying to find answers and soon discovers a mysterious world connected to ancient demons and cursed statues.

The mystery revolves around 40 statues, which appear to have a deeper connection to the strange events taking place around her. As she tries to uncover the truth, she faces dangerous supernatural forces and secrets linked to the past.

She is not alone in solving the mystery. A superstitious police inspector and a paranormal investigator become part of her journey. Together, they try to understand what is behind the unusual events and stop a dark force from emerging.

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Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot Cast

The series stars Asha Negi and Vishal Vashistha in key roles. The supporting cast includes Amit Jairath, Abhay Mahajan, Meenakshi Sethi, Ashish Kaul, Mridul Das, Joy Sengupta, Ujjwal Chopra, Mansi Sehgal, Ramandeep Yadav and Prakhar Saxena, among others.

Director And Producers

Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot has been directed by Vishal Furia. The series is produced by Bhuvanesh Shrivastava and Priyali Saxena.

Release Date And Where To Watch

The Hotstar Specials series will premiere on September 11, 2026. It will be available to stream on JioHotstar.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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