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Lucknow-Dammam IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad Over Bomb Scare

An alternate aircraft is being arranged for passengers to continue their onward journey.

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Lucknow-Dammam IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad Over Bomb Scare
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

An IndiGo flight, 6E 97, was diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb scare and landed safely at around 5:40 PM, sources told NDTV Profit. The airline is carrying out necessary security checks as per standard protocols following the incident.

"6E 97 was diverted to Ahmedabad and landed safely around 5:40 PM. As per standard protocols, necessary checks are underway," sources said.

An alternate aircraft is being arranged for passengers to continue their onward journey. The alternate flight is scheduled to depart at around 8:30 PM.

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This is a developing story.

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