India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Will Go Ahead As Scheduled Despite BRICS Summit: DDCA

The India-Afghanistan first T20I will go ahead as scheduled on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Thursday, despite an earlier request from the Delhi Traffic Police to reschedule the match due to traffic and security arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

The three-match T20I series, with Afghanistan as the designated host, is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17.

“India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” DDCA posted on X.

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Delhi Traffic Police Had Asked DDCA To Reschedule Match

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police had asked the DDCA to reschedule the September 13 India-Afghanistan first T20I, citing extensive traffic and security arrangements in place for the BRICS Summit.

The request came as the capital prepares to host the BRICS Summit, with traffic restrictions and arrangements in place in the national capital during the event. The BRICS Leaders' Summit is scheduled in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

However, following its meeting with the Delhi Traffic Police, the DDCA said it had received assurances of all necessary support and arrangements, clearing the way for the match to proceed as planned.

The development means the India-Afghanistan first T20I remains scheduled for September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second and third matches will be played on September 15 and 17, respectively.

The Delhi Traffic Police has separately issued advisories ahead of the BRICS Summit, warning of traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of the capital because of the movement of international dignitaries. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and allow additional travel time.

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It will also be a historic series, as it will be the first time another nation will host India in India, with Afghanistan serving as the designated host for the series.

India's Squad For Afghanistan T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan Squad For Three-Match T20I Series

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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