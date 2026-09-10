Epic Day 1 Advance Booking: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Film Sees Steady Pre-Release Sales

The wait for Epic is almost over as the Telugu film is set to arrive in theatres, with decent advance bookings giving an early indication of audience interest.

Advance Booking Report

Epic has collected Rs 94.09 lakh in India through advance bookings for its opening day so far. The film has sold 68,392 tickets across 1,379 shows in 475 theatres spanning 244 cities, according to TrackTollywood.

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The latest advance booking figures show an overall occupancy of 13.4%. So far, Epic has recorded 70 fast-filling shows, while there are no housefull shows, it added.

Based on TrackTollywood data, Hyderabad is currently leading the city-wise advance booking for Epic with Rs 28.90 lakh. Bengaluru follows with Rs 5.95 lakh, while Vijayawada and Vizag have each recorded Rs 3.21 lakh. Guntur has registered Rs 2.35 lakh, followed by Warangal at Rs 2.30 lakh.

In the state-wise advance booking, Telangana has recorded the highest collection at Rs 46.84 lakh. Andhra Pradesh follows with Rs 38.07 lakh, while Karnataka has collected Rs 7.26 lakh. Tamil Nadu has recorded Rs 1.25 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 33,330 and Gujarat at Rs 11,915, the report stated.

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About Epic

Epic is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama centred on Rohan, a middle-class student who goes abroad for his studies because of his family's expectations. The story follows his experiences with love, identity and the choices he faces while trying to understand what he wants for himself.

Written and directed by Aditya Haasan, the film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Sivaji in key roles.

Epic is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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