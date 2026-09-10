2030 Commonwealth Games: Gujarat Allocates Rs 301 Crore For Preparations

The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 301 crore for preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, including Rs 200 crore for payment of the host fee, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

The information was given in a written response during Question Hour on the second day of the state assembly's monsoon session by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who is in charge of Sports and Youth Services.

Congress MLA Amit Chavda asked the question. Sanghavi noted that the state had paid the host fee and signed the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) for the Games.

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The government has also constituted an organising company named "Amdavad 2030 Commonwealth Games Organisation" under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, through a resolution dated August 12, 2026, for planning and management of the Games, according to the reply.

The state government has also taken necessary steps for organising the sporting events, managing venues and making other arrangements for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He said the government has held consultations with Commonwealth Sport, the Indian Olympic Association and international sports federations as part of preparations for the event.

According to the reply, Rs 100 crore was allocated under the revenue head in the last financial year for organising the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Another Rs 1 crore has been earmarked as a token provision under the capital head.

The government has also allocated Rs 200 crore towards payment of the host fee under the Host Collaboration Agreement. This takes the total allocation for the 2030 Commonwealth Games to Rs 301 crore, according to the reply.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Gujarat in 2030, with Ahmedabad serving as the centre of preparations for the multi-sport event.

(With PTI Inputs)

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