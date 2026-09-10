Google Launches Gemini App For Windows 10, 11

Google has launched Gemini app for Windows today, September 10, 2026, bringing its AI assistant directly to PCs running Windows 10 and Windows 11. The desktop app is designed to let users access Gemini without leaving the applications they are working on.

The app can be opened instantly by pressing Alt + Space, allowing users to polish drafts, summarise documents, brainstorm ideas and perform quick fact checks from their active workspace.

Google said the Windows app also offers a dedicated environment for more complex tasks. Users can access Gemini Spark, described by Google as a 24/7 personal AI agent, for multi-step tasks.

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Gemini can also pull information from Google services such as Gmail and Google Drive to help prepare project summaries and other content.

The desktop app also brings Google's image and video creation tools to Windows users. Users can generate custom images with Nano Banana and create videos using Gemini Omni directly through the application.

Google said the app has been designed to remain lightweight and operate quietly without significantly slowing down a PC.

The company said today's launch is only the beginning for Gemini on Windows, with more native desktop capabilities expected to roll out over time.

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The Gemini Windows app is available globally from today, September 10, for computers running Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Google is positioning the desktop version as a way for users to keep AI assistance close to their everyday work, whether they are writing documents, researching information, managing projects or creating visual content.

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