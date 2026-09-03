Google Unveils Fairwind Programme With Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber: Here's All You Need To Know

Google has launched the Fairwind Program, a limited-access initiative that will give governments, enterprises and trusted cybersecurity partners access to its advanced AI-powered cyber defence capabilities. The programme comes alongside Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber, a specialised model designed to help identify, verify and fix software vulnerabilities at scale.

The launch comes as organisations face a growing challenge in using AI for cybersecurity. Google said defenders have typically had to choose between expensive frontier models that can be difficult to deploy across large codebases and smaller models that may struggle with complex vulnerability remediation.

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Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber For Faster Vulnerability Fixes

As part of Fairwind, Google is combining Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber with its CodeMender harness. The system is designed to autonomously find vulnerabilities, reason through potential fixes, validate the resulting code, and generate deployment-ready patches.

Google said the combination can reduce the time required to address vulnerabilities from weeks of manual work to minutes, while operating within an organisation's secure cloud environment. The company also said the specialised model can deliver this capability at a fraction of the operating cost of traditional frontier models as well.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a post on 'X' that evaluations involving real Chrome security bugs showed Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber producing 2.6 times more correct vulnerability patches than larger models.

“Beyond benchmarks, we're seeing impressive real-world use cases. For example, in evaluations on real Chrome security bugs, 3.8 Flash Cyber produced 2.6x more correct patches for vulnerabilities than larger models,” Sundar Pichai wrote on X.

Fairwind Access For Governments, Critical Infrastructure

The initial Fairwind rollout will focus on government agencies and national cyber authorities, critical infrastructure operators and core technology platforms. These include organisations working across healthcare, telecommunications, energy and financial networks.

Google said more than 650 partners globally are participating in the programme. Access will be subject to strict operational requirements, including limiting use to internal cybersecurity, incident response and penetration-testing teams, along with safeguards such as multi-factor authentication.

Google plans to expand access and evolve the programme with its partners. While Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber access is being prioritised for Fairwind participants, other Google Cloud customers can use CodeMender with publicly available models through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

The initiative is part of Google's broader push to use AI to strengthen cyber resilience, particularly as attackers increasingly gain access to AI-powered capabilities.

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