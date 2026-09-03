Godrej Consumer Holds Fast To FY27 Targets; Macquarie, Morgan Stanley Split On Near-Term Headwinds

Global brokerages have issued updated outlooks for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) following the company's latest strategic update outlining its FY27 ambitions after the announcement of the new CEO. The FMCG company aims to have a "double-digit" consolidated underlying volume growth along with consolidated revenue growth in the teens. "We will actively invest in R&D, GTM (Go to Market) and Digital Marketing to grow our business," said GCPL in its presentation.

GCPL said it has a strong legacy in soaps, but in recent years, the market share has plateaued. It is focusing on the broader skin-cleansing space and has expanded its portfolio to include a range of Home Care Liquids. While both Macquarie and Morgan Stanley have stayed bullish on the stock over the FMCG major's impending inventory corrections and heightened marketing investments, the brokerage ratings reflect differing views on the near-term execution risks.

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Macquarie Maintains Outperform

Macquarie remains bullish on GCPL's growth trajectory, retaining an Outperform rating alongside a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage emphasized that the company's FY27 targets remain firmly intact, even as it initiates a planned trade inventory correction.

Sequential Profit Growth: Macquarie projects a gradual, sequential improvement leading to mid-to-high teens profit growth.

Strategic Focus: The management is actively prioritizing the improvement of core category growth while simultaneously nurturing new business segments.

Global and Domestic Refining: The brokerage sees significant room for international portfolio expansion and acknowledges the necessary step of sharpening the India trade inventory to streamline long-term operations.

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Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight rating with a target price of Rs 1,204, noting that GCPL's medium-term ambitions and FY27 targets were thoroughly reiterated by management.

Reviving the core: The central strategy is focused on reviving legacy brands and driving broader category expansion.

Capital commitment: To fuel the expansion, GCPL will invest Rs 200 crore annually in marketing and distribution, an allocation that will be scaled gradually.

Inventory rationalization: The company will execute an India inventory correction of Rs 150 crore (roughly 1.7% of total revenues). Supported by better analytical tools, this move is expected to introduce some near-term pressure but should be offset at the overall corporate level.

Execution is key: Morgan Stanley believes the stock's outperformance will be heavily dependent on precise execution, noting that India EBITDA growth remains the critical monitorable metric for investors moving forward.

While near-term pressures may arise from the Rs 150 crore inventory rationalization and the stepped-up Rs 200 crore marketing spends, the strategy aims at durable, long-term category expansion. Both brokerages signal that GCPL's ability to seamlessly execute its domestic strategy and protect EBITDA margins will be the ultimate driver of the stock's performance heading into FY27.

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