Siemens Energy Shares May Rally Up To 28% As Order Pipeline Builds Up — Check Motilal Oswal's Revised Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has cut its estimates by 5%/2% for FY27/28 to align with the capacity commissioning schedule of new facilities and has maintained Buy on Siemens Energy India Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 4,000, based on 55 times Sep'28E earnings vs Rs 4,100, implying a potential uspide of 28% from the reports current market price of Rs 3,119.

The brokerage expects revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 25%/31%/33% over FY25-28E, led by strong growth across power transmission (35% CAGR) and power generation (10% CAGR).

Motilal Oswal's recent interaction with Siemens Energy, suggests that ordering is gradually ramping up in the transmission sector, and long-term demand from grid strengthening, grid flexibilisation and data center remains strong.

ALSO READ: Adani Power Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating — Check Target Price

The demand-supply situation is still favorable in transmission segment, implying margin sustainability. The company is also witnessing healthy export demand for transformers, switchgears for power transmission segment and services for power generation segment.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Siemens Energy.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.