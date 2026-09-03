Adani Power Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Adani Power Ltd. with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 250, implying a potential upside of 20% from the reports current market price of Rs 208.

The brokerage's optimism is based on Adani Power's

ambitious growth plans to raise the capacity up 2.3 times to 42GW by FY32,

solid execution track record demonstrated by acquisition and turnaround of multiple distressed plants, and

optionality from nuclear foray and limited competition in the thermal segment.

Adani Power is currently trading at an FY29E EV/Ebitda of 13.8x. The brokerage builds an Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 21% over FY26-29E, a PAT CAGR of 9% over FY26-29E, and capacity additions of 1.3/1.6/3.2GW in FY27/FY28/FY29.

The brokerage also highlights that Adani Power's substantial valuation premium over peers such as NTPC and JSW Energy is a function of-

superior capital allocation with an average acquisition cost of Rs 35 m/MW, significantly below the greenfield thermal plant cost of Rs 120m,

strong growth trajectory with Ebitda potential of Rs 80,00 crore post completion of the current capex cycle, and

optionality from forays into nuclear.

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Mosl Adani Power.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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