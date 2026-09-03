Godrej Consumer Products: New CEO's Growth Strategy Keeps HDFC Securities Bullish — Check Target Price

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

The brokerage firm HDFC Securities Institutional Equities maintains Buy rating on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. with a Sep‑27 target price of Rs 1,100, based on 37x P/E, set at a 20% discount to the five‑year average forward P/E.

Following the leadership transition, Godrej Consumer Products is addressing structural gaps to revive the core portfolio while accelerating momentum in newer initiatives, supported by higher research and development spend and premium innovations from G‑lab.

For FY27, management remains confident of double‑digit earnings growth, though India will see near‑term pressure from trade destocking and a step‑up in media investments.

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The company is strengthening its relevance through deeper channel participation and sharper alignment with evolving media platforms, adds the brokerage.

The CEO's agenda is anchored around four thrust areas: category development, portfolio transformation, new‑age FMCG transformation, and sustaining performance

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