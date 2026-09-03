Xiaomi SkyNomad SUV Series Launch: Price, Range, Features, Colours And Other Details

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its SkyNomad SUV series in China, featuring the five-seater N70 Max and seven-seater N90 Max. Both extended-range SUVs will be based on the company's new Kunlun architecture, with the official launch expected in September 2026.

Xiaomi describes the series as an "intelligent, reconfigurable, spacious" SUV, with emphasis placed on passenger space and flexible cabin configurations rather than purely on driving performance.

The series was officially unveiled in Beijing on July 30, with pre-sales opening the same day. Xiaomi stated that the vehicles are expected to launch in the Chinese market in September 2026.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi To Launch 18 Fold Pro, Pad 9 Pro Max In September, Powered By 3nm Chipset Similar To Apple A19

Powertrain

SkyNomad is not a conventional battery electric SUV like Xiaomi's SU7 and YU7. Both SkyNomad models use an extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. Xiaomi's system combines a 1.5 litre turbocharged range extender engine, a large battery, dual electric motors, all wheel drive, and Xiaomi's new Kunlun technical architecture. The range extender engine is reported to produce upto 112 kW (150 hp). It is supplied by Dongan which is a subsidiary of Changan according to Car News China. The system supports 92, 95, and 98 octane petrol, according to the same report.

Range

The headline figure belongs to the larger N90 Max. Xiaomi states that the N90 Max can deliver a combined CLTC range of upto 1,705 km when its battery and fuel are taken into account. Its pure electric CLTC range is rated at 464 km.

The smaller N70 Max actually has the longer battery-only figure, with Xiaomi claiming upto 505 km of CLTC electric range and a combined CLTC range of 1,461 km.

CLTC is China's testing cycle, and real world driving range can be lower depending on speed, temperature, traffic, terrain, driving style, and air conditioning usage.

Battery

Xiaomi's SkyNomad models use a large battery as part of their extended range architecture. The N90 Max is equipped with a 76 kWh ternary / NMC battery, according to the technical specifications reported around the launch.

Xiaomi has branded its battery technology for the platform as the Xiaomi Armor Scale Battery. The company states that the battery forms part of its broader Kunlun Total Safety architecture.

Charging

The N90 Max can reportedly add around 285 km of CLTC range in 15 minutes, while a 20-80% charging session takes approximately 18 minutes. That means Xiaomi is trying to combine the convenience of a large battery with the long-distance flexibility provided by the petrol range extender.

Performance

The N90 Max uses a dual motor all-wheel drive system producing a peak output of approximately 310 kW, equivalent to around 416 hp. Xiaomi's published specifications put its top speed at 190 km/h. The N90 Max can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in approximately 5.9 seconds, according to the Car News China report about Xiaomi's launch specifications.

Gasgoo reported that the two models' dual motor AWD system can achieve 0-100 km/h acceleration as quickly as 5.5 seconds, indicating that performance can vary between configurations.

N90 Max: The Seven Seat Flagship

The SkyNomad N90 Max is the larger SUV and is designed as the flagship family model. It has a 2+2+3 seating arrangement, giving it seven seats. One of its major selling points is its flexible seating system. The second and third row seas can slide along long rails, allowing Xiaomi to change the amount of passenger and cargo space depending on the situation. The front seats can also rotate upto 180 degrees, allowing them to face the passengers in the second row.

N70 Max: The Five Seat Version

The SkyNomad N70 Max is the smaller five seat model. Its key advantage over the N90 is its 505 km CLTC pure electric range, which is higher than the N90 Max's 464 km figure. The N70 Max is therefore positioned as a more compact option for families that don't need the N90's seven seat configuration.

Colours

The SkyNomad exterior is offered in three reported colour choices - Mountain Green, Valley Blue, and Volcanic Grey. Interior choices include Cream Beige and Mocha Brown.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Sets Sights Beyond Smartphones With Big Push Into Indian Home Appliances | Exclusive

Price

The N70 Max has a Chinese pre-sale price of RMB 259,900 while the flagship N90 Max is priced at RMB 299,900. At approximate exchange rates used in contemporary reports, those prices work out to roughly Rs.36-37 lakh and Rs.42-43 lakh repsectively.

Reuters reported that Xiaomi has planned a European launch in 2027, making Europe the first clearly reported overseas expansion target for the new series.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.