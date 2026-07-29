Xiaomi Sets Sights Beyond Smartphones With Big Push Into Indian Home Appliances | Exclusive

Xiaomi is set to broaden its India strategy beyond smartphones by expanding aggressively into home appliances and smart home devices over the next year, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in one of its most important global markets.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit, Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer (COO) h Xiaomi India said it has sold more than 250 million smartphones and over 100 million AIoT devices in India since entering the market 12 years ago.

He said, building on that scale, the company plans to strengthen its "Human-Car-Home" ecosystem by introducing new products across the home category in the coming months.

The upcoming portfolio will include premium smartphones, larger QLED televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and robot vacuum cleaners, reflecting Xiaomi's strategy of becoming a broader consumer technology brand rather than remaining focused solely on smartphones, the Xiaomi India COO said.

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Despite increasing its presence in the premium segment, Mathur said the company would continue to follow its "honest pricing" philosophy.

He said the company's focus is gradually shifting from offering value for money to delivering a better overall user experience, while ensuring products remain competitively priced.

While terming the manufacturing it's central to Xiaomi's India strategy, the COO said that around 95% of the products it sells in the country are now manufactured locally and added that it plans to extend local production to home appliances as well.

He said the company will continue investing through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners and remains committed to the government's Make in India initiative.

On the policy front, Mathur welcomed the easing of Press Note 3 norms, describing it as a positive development that could improve the overall investment climate.

He also highlighted India's growing importance within its global operations, noting that the country now serves as Xiaomi's South Asia headquarters and is expected to play a bigger role in product development and technology integration.

He cautioned that rising global demand for AI is driving up memory chip prices, which could increase component costs.

“It would continue to absorb as much of the impact as possible to keep its products competitively priced for Indian consumers,” Mathur said.

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