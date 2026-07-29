No High-Fat, Sugary Foods In Maharashtra Schools: Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Issues Strict Orders

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed schools across the state to prohibit the sale, advertising and promotion of food products high in fat, trans fat and sugar within school premises and in surrounding areas, as part of a broader push to promote healthy eating habits among children.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mumbai, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the directive is aimed at fostering a healthier food culture among students.

"Safe food for every child in Maharashtra is the objective of the orders we issued yesterday. This will help us build a healthy food culture and create healthier human beings," Mundhe said.

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The order mandates that products containing excessive fat, trans fat and sugar will not be permitted to be sold or advertised in schools or their vicinity. Mundhe said school principals have been entrusted with implementing the directive.

"The orders say that products with excess fat, trans fat and excess sugar will not be allowed to be sold or advertised in schools and the surrounding areas. Principals should implement it," he said.

The move is part of the state's efforts to encourage healthier dietary choices among schoolchildren and reduce their exposure to unhealthy food products.

Expanding its statewide crackdown on food safety, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued strict new directives mandating that all school canteens, hostel kitchens, mid-day meal contractors, and Anganwadis obtain an FSSAI license to operate.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced that the orders, issued to ensure "safe food for every child in Maharashtra", aim to build a healthy food culture among children.

The focus on educational institutions follows an unprecedented enforcement drive by the Mundhe-led FDA against unsafe food practices across Maharashtra. In recent weeks, the regulator has cracked down on food adulteration and poor hygiene, raiding and suspending the FSSAI licenses of several prominent hotels, restaurants, and elite city clubs.

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